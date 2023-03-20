My Dutch students use a translation program to help their Chinese fellow students fill in the Stemwijzer. However, that paints a strange picture of the positions of some of our political parties. For example, she should indicate whether she agrees or disagrees with the statement: “The snakes must be equipped with a firearm”. If I compare that with the statement in Dutch, it appears to be about arming boas.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]