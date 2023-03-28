Saturday afternoon. In the train from Breda to The Hague. A man finds it necessary to share his taste in music with the entire compartment and plays his music without headphones. The woman in the four-seater next to me turns around, annoyed. Not sure where the music is coming from, she turns back, saying to no one in particular, “Jesus man, how antisocial!”, putting her shoes on the chair across from her.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]