It’s a nice windy day when I go for a swim in the sea.

Suddenly a lightweight, plastic air mattress blows past. I have to swim really fast to catch up with that thing.

When I finally get hold of it and swim back to shore with it, a little boy comes up to me, snatches the air mattress from my hand and says: “Give it over here, it’s mine.”

