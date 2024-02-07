On the train, the seat next to me is offered to a gentleman. He flops down, grumbling softly. “That's the second person today who thinks I'm old.” After a smile we quietly look ahead, in the quiet compartment. The train comes to a stop again and he smoothly gets up to get off. “Good luck with your school,” he says and disappears into the crowd. I continue to work smiling.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]