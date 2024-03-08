As a 12-year-old, I discovered two pamphlets with sex education at home, hidden behind a row in the bookcase: one for boys and one for girls. I studied the contents with my two best friends. We were in a mixed class for the first time at secondary school, so we mainly read the boys' book with red ears. The advice to those wretches was to whistle a song when they got an erect penis. We girls have had fun doing that for years; also denounced as “the weak laugher”.

