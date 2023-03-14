Monday morning, on the train on my way to work: a PhD research on the countless interactions between humans and nature regarding climate change in rural areas. I overhear a conversation of two young men in the compartment. “We men just have to do difficult shit, but then you will also make millions.” A little later: “And you know, you don’t need science and shit at all, just start.” Some unsolicited advice I didn’t know I didn’t need.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]