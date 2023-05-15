As an intern, I am working on a quiet office afternoon. Then I hear strange noises in the hallway. There I find a woman gasping for breath. As I do the Heimlich grasp, all the next steps flash through my head: from calling 911 to CPR and rescue breathing. Fortunately, the Heimlich is successful: a candy and a lot of mucus are released. When I’m still high in the adrenaline afterwards, the lady herself turns out not to be impressed. She walks in: “Here, roll of candy, I don’t want them anymore.”

