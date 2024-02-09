Last weekend I went with my boyfriend for the first time to his birth village in Brabant, Gilze. We drove through the village and I saw Ukrainian flags hanging on the facades everywhere. I didn't expect Gilze to be such a supportive village.

When I mentioned this, my friend said: “Those are not Ukrainian flags, those are the carnival flags of Gilze.”

