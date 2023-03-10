I am a teacher in higher education and I will retire in a year and a half. I’m still really looking forward to it and don’t sympathize with the French pension protesters. Then colleague one whispers to me when I sigh about a digital problem: “Just hold on a little longer, Edi.” Colleague two asks what’s wrong with my tooth; turns out to be a piece of lettuce. “Well, at your age they all drop out.” Colleague three asks if it was me on that bike. “I thought: Almost hit an old woman!” Do the French strikers have a point?

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]