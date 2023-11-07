It was a true gastronomic experience. Everything was just right: the company at the table, the tastefully restored restaurant, the five courses, the wines, plus the service before and after. The culinary jargon also bubbled and tingled: over a pickle of this, on a bed of that. The atmosphere was so devoted that I asked a little timidly: “Do you also have non-alcoholic beer?” The maître was so confident that she replied, without hesitation or a smile: “Oh certainly, I have a very nice Heineken 0.0 for you.”

