I had participated in the climate march and thought I deserved a nice, warm croquette afterwards. Almost home, I therefore entered a snack bar in my neighborhood, Amsterdam East, that I did not know, and placed my order. It wasn’t busy, and the two men behind the counter agreed. I suggested that this probably had to do with the climate march that had been held that afternoon in the center of Amsterdam. They responded somewhat vaguely and uncomprehendingly. That’s why I said just to be clear: “A good thing!” “Thank you,” one responded.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]