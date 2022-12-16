“Prevention against glaucoma can only be done through an ophthalmological view. After the age of 40, the age at which the risk begins to increase, an ophthalmologist visit is necessary to measure eye pressure. An even more fundamental visit if you have family members with this type of problem. The ophthalmologist will be able to see the situation of the optic papilla and possibly refer the patient to a super specialist center “. So told Adnkronos Salute Luca Rossetti, professor at the University of Milan and director of the hospital eye clinic San Paolo of the Lombard capital, on the sidelines of the 77th congress of the Lombard Ophthalmological Society – Only for your eyes “in progress in Milan until tomorrow.

“Glaucoma is a non-symptomatic disease, at least in the initial and moderate stages – explains the expert -. Once the disease has progressed, visual disturbances begin to appear. Usually one eye is affected first, then the other. The disease is always bilateral but asymmetrical so a patient goes to the doctor when he has the sensation of not seeing well in one eye. Unfortunately, other symptoms are late and do not help us for an early diagnosis”.

An important factor is also the age for a pathology destined to have an ever greater incidence. “The disease is much more frequent in the elderly – concludes Rossetti -. Let’s say that it is a sort of acceleration of normal aging processes. The older the subjects are, the more likely they are to have glaucoma. Given that there will be more and more elderly people, especially in Western countries, we must expect an increasing number of subjects with this disease”.