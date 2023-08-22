Ophelia – Love and death: plot, cast and streaming of the film broadcast on Canale 5

Ophelia – Love and death is the film broadcast this evening, 22 August 2023, at 21.20 on Canale 5 in first vision. It is a 2018 film directed by Claire McCarthy starring Daisy Ridley. The film, based on the homonymous novel by Lisa Klein, is a reinterpretation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet from the point of view of the character of Ophelia. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to stream Ophelia.

Plot

The film tells the most famous of the tragedies of the most famous playwright of all time: William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”. The story is told from the point of view of Ophelia (Daisy Ridley), a lady of Elsinore Castle in Denmark, a trusted friend of Queen Gertrude (Naomi Watts), to whom she was entrusted as a child after losing her mother. Ophelia’s father is court counselor Polonius (Dominic Mafham).

Her rebellious nature attracts the attention of the young Prince Hamlet (George MacKay) who returns to the Castle unsuccessfully courting her. But over the years and with the succession of intrigues and betrayals at court, she ends up falling in love with him. Ophelia is the only one who knows that the Queen is having an affair with Prince Claudius (Clive Owen), the brother of the King (Nathaniel Parker). When King Hamlet is assassinated and Claudius takes his place, the Prince refuses to accept him and understands that there has been a conspiracy against his father. Ophelia is the only one capable of giving comfort to the tormented Hamlet who decides to marry her against everyone’s will. Choosing her love condemns her to having to fight against the ruthless rules of power of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Ophelia – Love and Death: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of the film Ophelia, but what is the cast? Starring Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts, Clive Owen, Tom Felton, George MacKay, Daisy Head, Sebastian De Souza, Dominic Mafham, Devon Terrell, Anna Rust, Mia Quiney, Jack Cunningham-Nuttall, Noel Czuczor, Martin Angerbauer. Below are the actors and their characters interpreted.

Daisy Ridley: Ophelia

Naomi Watts as Gertrude / Matilda

Clive Owen as King Claudius

Tom Felton: Laertes

George MacKay as Prince Hamlet

Dominic Mafham: Polonius

Daisy Head: Christina

Anna Rust: young Matilda

Streaming and TV

Where to see Ophelia on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 22 August 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.