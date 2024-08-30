Conexis Brasil Digital – the union that represents the interests of Vivo, TIM, Claro, Oi, Algar and Sercomtel – reported that its members were notified about the order to suspend X (formerly Twitter) and that they “will comply with court decisions applicable to their networks”.

Conexis’ statement comes after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered the suspension of the network after businessman Elon Musk, owner of the platform, refused to appoint a representative to respond for the company in Brazil.



