In the work of large federal and regional operators, systemic failures began due to the equipment of Roskomnadzor, established for the implementation of the law on “reliable Internet”. This was reported by Kommersant.

So, in March there was a failure at the regional operator “Obit”, said a newspaper source in the company. Malfunctions occurred in the system for routing and filtering DPI Internet traffic, which, at the request of Roskomnadzor, was installed “inconsistently between the Obit equipment and the global Internet.” To restore the work, the specialists had to exclude the equipment of the department from the traffic flow scheme.

Roskomnadzor reported that they knew about the incident at Obit. “Three hours later, the work of technical means of countering threats resumed in normal mode,” the department added, noting that unauthorized change of equipment parameters is qualified as a violation of the law and a fine of up to a million rubles is provided for this.

A source in one of the major telecom operators confirmed that in March all operators of the Big Four experienced difficulties due to DPI equipment. We are talking about the failure of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp: users complained about their inaccessibility. Then the telecom operators said that there were no problems on their side, and one of the companies clarified that the accident occurred on the network of one of the foreign providers. However, Kommersant sources claim that the problem was on the Russian side.

The Law on “Reliable Internet” came into force in November 2019. It provides for the installation of Internet traffic filtering systems on operators’ networks to counter external threats; Roskomnadzor is responsible for infrastructure development.