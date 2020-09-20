US-based social networking operator TikTok is pleased that its agreements with US companies Oracle and Walmart have removed Washington’s concerns. This is stated in a TikTok post on Twitter.

It is noted that the corresponding deal will resolve the issue of the future future of the Chinese application in the United States.

Earlier, the US Department of Commerce announced a ban on downloading Chinese WeChat and TikTok from September 27. As the department clarified, it is about “eliminating access to applications developed in China” to ensure national security.

In turn, the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, appealed to a Washington court to block the decision to ban the application in the United States.

Meanwhile, the head of the United States, Donald Trump, said that he had approved the acquisition of the American segment of the social network TikTok by Oracle. According to the president, the segment of the social network will not be related to the PRC, the application will be based in Texas and will retain its name.

Recall, according to the US authorities, Chinese applications collect a lot of data about users, in particular, information about search queries, site visits, and location.