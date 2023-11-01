Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2023 – 14:04

SouthRock Capital, operator of brands such as Starbucks, Subway and Eataly in Brazil, filed for judicial recovery on Tuesday, 31, at the 1st Bankruptcy Court of São Paulo. The value of the share is R$1.8 billion.

In a statement, SouthRock states that it filed for judicial recovery “to financially protect some of its operations in Brazil”, its employees and consumers.

According to the investment fund, the measure was adopted in conjunction with strategic decisions “to adjust its business model to the current economic reality”. “The adjustments include reviewing the number of operating stores, the opening calendar, alignments with suppliers and stakeholders, as well as its workforce as it is currently organized,” he says.

The company cites economic challenges resulting from the pandemic, in addition to inflation and high interest rates, as factors that worsened the situation for “all retailers, including SouthRock”.

Founded in 2015, SouthRock also has in its portfolio the rights to the TGI Fridays chain and also Brazil Airport Restaurants (BAR), aimed at airport food courts. The company states that all brands will continue to operate.

“SouthRock remains committed to continuing to work closely with its commercial partners to create the necessary conditions to continue developing and expanding all its brands in Brazil over time”, says the company’s note.