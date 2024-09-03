According to the investigators’ findings so far, the perpetrator and victim initially got into an argument, during which the Iraqi stabbed the older man, injuring him so badly that he died a short time later. A knife was also found at the crime scene. However, it has not yet been determined whether this was the murder weapon. The motive for the crime is also still the subject of investigations. However, the authorities announced just a few hours after the attack that there was no evidence of a terrorist background.

After his crime, the Iraqi fled. The police set up a murder squad and launched a major manhunt with all available resources. A helicopter was also deployed as part of the operation. At around 9:15 p.m. on Monday evening, the prime suspect was caught by special police forces on a large company site in Sarstedt. The investigators had tracked down the man through witness statements and the analysis of surveillance cameras.

According to the police description, the Iraqi is said to be around 1.80 meters tall, has short dark hair and was wearing jeans and a black T-shirt during the crime. After his arrest, the public prosecutor requested that the alleged perpetrator be remanded in custody.

The small town of Sarstedt belongs to the district of Hildesheim and is located on the S-Bahn line to the nearby state capital of Hanover.

