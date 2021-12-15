Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, and Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Dubai Police General Command and the UAE Financial Information Unit, at the Partners Building at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the aim of cooperating in confronting crimes Money laundering and tracing of assets and proceeds of crime with high efficiency, in addition to the establishment of a joint operations room to combat money laundering crimes, in order to meet the operational requirements of law enforcement.

The memorandum was signed by the Dubai Police, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, and by the State Financial Information Unit, the Head of the Financial Information Unit, Ali Faisal Ba’alawi.

Al Sayegh said, “The UAE has made great efforts in the field of combating money laundering and is still continuing to do so. Within this framework, all concerned government agencies have joined forces around the clock to consolidate their capabilities to combat financial crimes. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Dubai Police General Command and the Financial Information Unit represents a qualitative leap and a step forward in joint efforts to enhance capabilities to combat this type of crime. By working closely together, we can be more effective in protecting and safety of the financial system in the country.”

He added that this cooperation will work to establish a joint operations room to combat money laundering crimes, based in the Dubai Police General Headquarters, and to develop a joint system that works effectively and efficiently to serve the country’s objectives in the field of combating money laundering crime.

For his part, Al-Marri stated that the cooperation stems from the vision of the leadership and the strategic directions of the UAE, in activating the mechanisms of joint cooperation to find tools and possibilities that enhance the exchange of information on suspicious cases related to money laundering crimes in a way that achieves the strategic goals of the two parties.

He explained that the memorandum of understanding constitutes a positive step and a qualitative leap, in order to enhance the efforts of joint cooperation between the two sides, and to serve the community, stressing the keenness of Dubai Police to deal decisively with money laundering crimes.

Al-Mansoori stated that the memorandum of understanding will contribute to setting up a mechanism to achieve effective communications between the two parties with the aim of facilitating the exchange of information related to money laundering cases, upgrading the professional skills of the two parties’ employees and strengthening cooperation relations in the field of personnel training and technical assistance.

For his part, the Director General of the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, Hamed Al-Zaabi, said that the memorandum of understanding effectively enhances the bonds of cooperation and creates a distinguished partnership in common areas of work, according to an institutional system that ensures the development and strengthening of these relations, and the exchange of information and experiences and international cooperation in the fields. Security and police, in a manner that serves common goals, and contributes to achieving the state’s strategy in enhancing security and safety, and also contributes to facing common challenges as international financial and commodity centers by continuing to work and close cooperation in a manner that enhances the effectiveness of the UAE’s efforts in confronting corruption, organized crime, terrorist financing and financial flows illegal at the regional and international levels.

Transaction Analysis

The Head of the Financial Information Unit, Ali Faisal Ba’alawi, stated that the memorandum of understanding will positively and effectively support investigations, as the unit analyzes suspicious transactions and activities that may involve money laundering, terrorist financing and related criminal activities, based on data and reports received from institutions Finance, designated non-financial businesses and professions, so that all of them cooperate and share knowledge to detect such activities and take the necessary measures to combat them.

