In Dutch hospitals, various operations are at risk as a result of the broken negotiations between the trade unions and the employer. Healthcare workers are ready to take ‘heavy actions’ in about two weeks. This includes postponing non-acute care, says the NU’91 trade union. “It will be a long battle if the employer does not give in. We are really at an impasse.”
