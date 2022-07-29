Mexico.- The National Guard informs that on July 26 and 27, 2022, within the framework of the National Public Security Strategy and the Zero Impunity policy of the federal government, in coordination with the Mexican Army, in four events different, they achieved arrest of 3 people and seized weapons, vehicles, drugs, tactical equipment; Similarly, 1 clandestine laboratory in the states of Sinaloa, Chiapas and Michoacán.

As a result of the analysis of available information and intelligence work, inter-institutional coordination and operational planning to inhibit illicit acts, as well as strengthen the rule of law and detect criminal organizations in the country, personnel from both agencies jointly carried out following operations:

Sinaloa

event 1

Interinstitutional Operations Bases were deployed in the vicinity of the Arroyo de la Higuerita townMunicipality of CuliacanSin., in order to locate a place where alleged members of organized crime manufactured in an artisanal way

synthetic drug.

Given this situation, the agents of the National Guard and personnel of the Mexican Army delimited an area and proceeded to carry out ground surveys, managing to identify a path on the ground that led to a place used for illicit activities, for which the aforementioned authorities established a security device and proceeded to review the place observing bags that contained chemical precursors inside, used to process synthetic drugs, assuring: 256.32 kilograms of methamphetamine.

event 2

The Interinstitutional Operations Bases deployed by both dependencies to

vicinity of the Ranchería Arroyo Grande in the municipality of CuliacanSin., obtained the necessary indications to locate paths and smells different from the usual, coordinating that the

military personnel established security perimeters and the National Guard force proceeded to confirm the location of a clandestine laboratoryensuring the following:

375 kilograms of caustic soda, 5 organic synthesis reactors, 5 metal dryers of various capacities and 1 metal condenser.

Chiapas

event 3

They directed the deployment to establish a security post near the municipality of Frontera Comalapa, Chis., in order to inspect a vehicle that was known to be transporting illicit objects.

The driver of the vehicle, observing the checkpoint from a distance, abandoned it, so the security device established by personnel from the Mexican Army gave the alert for the National Guard checkpoint personnel to approach to take carried out the inspection of the vehicle, observing weapons and ammunition inside; When counting, the following result was shown: 3,881 cartridges, 93 chargers and 31 long weapons.

Michoacan

event 4

The personnel of the Mexican Army deployed a Reaction Force to the municipality of Sahuayo, Mich., organizing a reconnaissance echelon and a security echelon for this purpose.

Walking through its streets, he observed several individuals with a suspicious attitude in the exterior parking lot of a hotel, who, realizing the presence of military personnel, began to flee; The personnel of the security echelon managed to arrest 3 people who were carrying firearms for the exclusive use of the Mexican Army and Air Force, without firing any shots.

In this event, they managed to seize 4,500 cartridges, 158 chargers, 71 bags of marijuana, 48 tactical vests, 26 weapons, 5 grenades, 3 vehicles and 1 grenade launcher attachment.

Similarly, in order to provide air cover and extend reconnaissance, a National Guard helicopter carried out overflights in the municipality of Sahuayo, Mich.

The detainees and the insured were made available to the competent authorities.in order to carry out the corresponding expert actions.

The actions of the agents of the National Guard and military personnel were carried out in accordance with the rule of law, respect for human rights and observance of the National Law on the Use of Force.

We recommend you read:

With these actions, the National Guard, as well as the Mexican Army and Air Force, endorse their commitment to ensure and safeguard the well-being of citizens, contributing to the Mexican government to guarantee peace and security for the population.