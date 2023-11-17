Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu regrets civilian casualties in Gaza. Operations around Al-Shifa Hospital continue. The news ticker about the Israel War.

Update from November 17th, 7:05 a.m.: Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that the Israeli armed forces are not always successful in their attempt to avoid civilian casualties during military operations in Gaza. “Unfortunately we are not succeeding,” said the Prime Minister in an interview with the US television station CBS. “Every death of a civilian is a tragedy.” For use in Al-Shifa Hospital Netanyahu said there were “strong indications” that hostages were being held there by Hamas. That was one of the reasons why Israeli soldiers invaded the Shifa clinic, said Netanyahu.

Palestinians examine the rubble of destroyed buildings after an Israeli bombardment. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Israel continues military operation around Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

First report from November 17th: Gaza/Tel Aviv – Israel continues its military operations around the Al-Shifa Hospital in the Rimal district of Gaza City. During their operation in the largest clinic in the coastal strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also said they found command and control centers. A military representative left it unclear what this actually meant.

Weapons, computers and military equipment were also found there. It remained unclear whether one of the centers discovered was also the Hamas command center, which the army suspected to be under the hospital. Hamas denies the existence of such a base beneath the clinic. The Israeli army further stated that it will continue its operation in the Al-Shifa complex as it still has objectives to achieve.

According to the Israeli army, Hamas tunnel discovered on the grounds of the Shifa clinic

IDF soldiers also recovered the body of a hostage near Shifa Hospital. The dead woman was discovered in an annex to the hospital, brought to Israel and identified, the Israeli military said. The woman was kidnapped from the border town of Beeri on October 7th during the Hamas massacre in Israel.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

According to their own statements, Israeli soldiers uncovered a Hamas tunnel on the grounds of the Shifa Hospital. A booby-trapped vehicle containing a large amount of weapons, ammunition and handcuffs was also discovered at the site, the military said. A tunnel was also discovered in Rantisi Hospital. Weapons and ammunition were also found in the Al-Kuds Hospital. (talk to agencies)