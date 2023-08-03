At least nine people died this Wednesday in a police operation in Rio de Janeirothe latest in a series of anti-drug raids in three states of Brazil that have left 44 dead since Fridayaccording to balances of the authorities.

An action by the security forces in Rio de Janeiro left nine dead on Wednesday morning in the Complexo da Penhaa group of favelas in the north of Rio, reported the military police.

On the other hand, the number of deaths in an operation that began over the weekend and is still underway in Bajada Santista, a region near the capital of Sao Paulo, rose from 14 to 16 in the last few hours.according to the State Public Security Secretariat.

Another 19 deaths were recorded in similar actions between Friday and last Monday in Bahia (northeast).

The action in Rio was aimed at “locating and arresting members of criminal groups” in the regionwhose leaders would meet this Wednesday, according to intelligence information that guided the police action, said a statement.

As in the other cases, the force reported that officers “were fired upon” by armed individuals and clashes ensued.

“Eleven suspects were rescued” and taken to a hospital, but “nine of them did not resist” their injuries.

Among the dead are two criminal gang leaders, police said. There were no detainees.

In addition, a military policeman was injured and is in “stable condition.”

In the operation, seven rifles, ammunition and grenades were seized.

File photo of an operation in a favela. Photo: André Coelho / EFE

Operations against organized crime

Police raids, common in popular neighborhoods in Brazil, have multiplied in the last week, commanded by the Military Police that depends on the state governments.

In Sao Paulo, the trigger was the shooting of police officer Patrick Bastos Reis, 30, during a patrol in the municipality of Guarujá, one of the nine in Bajada Santista, some 60 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo.

In response, the so-called Operation Shield against organized crime was deployed, within the framework of which there were 58 detainees and an increasing number of deaths that multiply the denunciations of “excesses” by the forces.

A protest against police violence was called for Wednesday afternoon in Guaruja, and another will take place on Thursday in front of the Public Security Secretariat in Sao Paulo.

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said that the reaction of the security forces did not seem “proportionate to the crime committed.”

According to the Secretary of Security, all the deaths were “the result of the actions of criminals who opted for confrontation,” he said in the note.

The São Paulo governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, former minister of the far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), supported on Monday the police action against drug trafficking that has “taken” Bajada Santista.

And it tightened security in the area where violence continued on Tuesday, when two police officers “were shot at,” according to authorities.

So far, 400 kilos of drugs and 18 weapons, including pistols and rifles, have been seized.

There was also no calm in Bahia, a state governed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party (PT).

On Friday, seven “suspects” died in an operation in the town of Camaçari, 50 km north of Salvador. On Sunday there were another eight deaths in an incursion in Itatim, 200 km to the west, and another four died in a neighborhood of Salvador.

In 2022, Brazil registered 6,429 deaths at the hands of the police, according to data from the NGO Brazilian Public Security Forum, a reference in the matter.

AFP