Juarez City.- In compliance with the instructions of the Municipal President, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, personnel from various Municipal Government departments continue working in a coordinated operation to verify that businesses known as event gardens and terraces operate within the established legal framework.

The above is derived from citizen complaints that are received by the Municipal Government, for which reason, the general directorates of Urban Development, Civil Protection, Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) and the Directorate of Ecology participate in these actions.

The Director General of Urban Development, Claudia Morales Medina, commented that these actions are aimed at verifying that these businesses have the regulatory documentation for their operation, in addition to respecting the established capacity and hours, having parking for their clients and that the sound of the events does not cause discontent among the neighbors.

The official extended an invitation to citizens to keep their businesses in order and invited them to go to the Urban Development office, located at Pino Suárez number 100, to process the corresponding permits for their operation.

He recalled that this weekend, seven businesses dedicated to this type of activity were supervised, of which only one was closed for not having the corresponding permits.

The official also mentioned that these actions will continue in the coming days, with the aim of maintaining order in Ciudad Juárez.