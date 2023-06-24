The metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, in Nuevo León, is in the midst of an emergency situation in its electrical system, according to the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace). The emergency declaration is due to a 40 megawatt cut in the urban and industrial charging zoneright in the middle of an intense heat wave affecting the country.

In a brief statement, Cenace announced: “The Operational State of Emergency is declared in the Monterrey Metropolitan Area Composite.”

This measure occurs in a context of high temperatures that have been experienced in Mexico since the beginning of June, reaching 45 degrees Celsius in places like Monterrey.

According to Cenace, the emergency declaration became necessary due to the lack of energy in the urban and industrial load of the LDA substations (Ladrillera), ALN (Allende) and MTN (Montemorelos).

This is due to the unavailability of the technological line 73180 Villa de Santiago, which makes it impossible to transfer this load to the National Transmission Network (RNT) or the General Distribution Network (RGD).

The Monterrey Cargo Zone encompasses a total of 19 municipalitiesMost of them are important industrial and corporate centers such as Monterrey, Santa Catarina, Apodaca, San Pedro Garza García, San Nicolás de los Garza and Guadalupe, among others.

Last Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denied the existence of an emergency in the national electrical systemdespite the alert issued by Cenace a day before, when the “operational state of alert” was declared in the national interconnected system due to the fact that the operating reserve margin was less than 6 percent.

“There is no problem, they know it (referring to Cenace). We are the first interested in knowing what is happening, because imagine there are blackouts,” he said. In addition, he stated that this situation was not widespread throughout the country.

CFE

On Friday, López Obrador led an important working meeting in Chiapas to closely monitor progress in modernization and equipment of the hydroelectric plants of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

He stressed that this initiative is a fundamental part of the efforts of the Government of the Fourth Transformation to strengthen the country’s power generation capacity.

In his social networks, the president stressed that the CFE, as a national company, has sufficient generation capacity and reaffirmed that there will be no increase in the price of electricity.

In this way, he responded to the unfounded alarms disseminated by some media, assuring that the “little devils of the Reform” will not achieve their objective of generating blackouts.

The meeting took place at the Belisario Domínguez Hydroelectric Power Plant, located in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza, where concrete progress was presented in the modernization, equipment, and construction of hydroelectric power plants in different states of the country.

With a commitment of 48 percent of the CFE’s installed hydroelectric generation capacity, the Government of the Fourth Transformation demonstrates its dedication to promoting renewable and sustainable energy in Mexico, said the man from Tabasco.

The automation of the systems and the construction of new hydroelectric plants not only contribute to guaranteeing a reliable energy supply, but also strengthen the country’s energy capacity and sovereignty, he added.

The generation of clean and affordable electricity is a priority for the government, as it seeks to promote sustainable development and reduce dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

During the visit, the President was accompanied by the Governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón Cadenas; the director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett Díaz; the Undersecretary of Expenditures of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, Juan Pablo de Botton Falcón, and other CFE executives. The presence of these key figures demonstrates the joint commitment to promote the energy sector for the benefit of the Mexican people.

The president said that the modernization and equipment of the CFE hydroelectric plants not only represent progress in the energy field, but also reflect the commitment of his government to provide citizens with more accessible, reliable and sustainable electricity.