In an unprecedented operation, some 1,500 German policemen from eight federal states proceeded to evict one of the last large buildings squatted in the center of Berlin despite the resistance of the people insideWhile outside, hundreds of people from left-wing militant groups were protesting in the German capital. Armed with crowbars, chainsaws and radials, a group of officers managed to gain access to the four-story building located at Liebigstrasse 34, turned into a fortress by its occupants, with the help of a ladder and after breaking a window. The police had managed to evict half a dozen people by midmorning, but they advanced with great difficulty inside the house in front of the barricades and traps placed by the occupants to prevent the eviction.

At the same time, the agents are facing attacks by masked protesters, members of the so-called “Black bloc” of the radical left, which traditionally stars in riots in conflictive demonstrations. Police initially attempted to enter the building through the main door after approaching it with a tank to avoid possible bombardments from upper floors or the roof. But the riot police failed to burst the gate, which was armored from the inside, despite using all kinds of heavy tools. The agents, among whom are several special units, including a rescue at height, do not know how many people are still inside and operate with caution due to the fear of finding deadly traps.

The police underlined in a tweet that they are acting by order of a court to carry out a sentence that grants the return of the building to its empty owner. The eviction enforcement attorney and the landlord’s attorneys carry years tried unsuccessfully to reach an agreement with the squatters of the same. The protesters concentrated outside since early morning, mostly dressed in black and with their faces covered with verduguillos, in turn pressuring the agents to shout “resistance” and chanting slogans such as “the houses for those who live in them” or ‘all of Berlin hates the police’. A police spokesman pointed out that the officers are repeatedly attacked with cobblestones, bottles and fireworks.

Two years ago the rental agreement expired of the building signed by an association of residents in the same that describes itself as “anarcho-feminist” and is apparently inhabited mainly by women, although it is presumed that they have reinforcement of male supporters. The owner managed after a long and arduous legal procedure that the courts finally ordered his eviction.