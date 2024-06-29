One of the worst nights of Joe Biden’s political career had not yet ended, that of the disastrous debate that pitted him this Thursday against his opponent in the elections, Donald Trump, when the taboo that has dominated the conversations of the Democratic Party for two years years ago it was already, like the confidence of his people in a victory at the polls, on the floor. What if the time has finally come to recognize that the president is not, due to his advanced age, the ideal candidate not only to lead the world’s leading power for another four years, but to minimally stand up to his rival? ? And above all: would there still be time before the November event?

Some of the most prominent columnists of the liberal press—translated: closest to the Democrats—ran to certify the death of the elephant in the room. “Was the debate the beginning of the end of Biden’s presidency?” Susan Glasser wondered in The New Yorker. “It’s time to go, Joe,” he warned. Mark Leibovich in TheAtlantic. And Thomas L. Friedman, in the classic tone of “this hurts you more than it hurts me,” wrote in The New York Times: “Joe Biden is my friend. He is also a good man and a good president. He must abandon the race.”

It did not appear on Friday, day one after the debate, that Biden’s plans include throwing in the towel, but there would still be time to replace him as a candidate in November, using a mechanism that is somewhat tangled and, above all, rusty after decades of not using it.

The lack of close precedent complicates matters, but at least one thing is clear. The DNC rules do not provide any mechanism for the DNC leaders to initiate the process themselves. Operation replace BidenHe could step aside. And it is also possible that someone, any member of the party, will throw down the gauntlet during the party convention, which this year is being held in Chicago starting on August 19.

It is attended by nearly 4,000 delegates from across the country, 95% of whom Biden won over to his cause during a primary in which he faced virtually no opposition. These delegates are traditionally assumed to support the majority candidate, but they are not bound by any rule to do so. If necessary, more than half of those 3,894 members who voted for him would vote for the majority candidate. Yeah I would have to change my mind and vote against Biden.

The convention rules also provide for the possibility that the candidate himself may decline to be named by his party. That would also be an excursion into uncharted territory, but at least it would add interest to an event that for decades has been seen more as a mere formality for the acclamation of the person around whom it has previously been decided to close ranks than as a space for debate about the future. No one can, however, rule out that this renewed interest could lead the event to chaos, with multiple votes over more days than initially planned for an event that, in principle, will close on August 23.

Knowing what happens outside is understanding what will happen inside, don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

An open convention

In that case, there would be what is known (or rather, was known) as an “open convention,” in which the candidate is chosen on the fly and after an arduous process of negotiations and compromises behind closed doors.

Delegates supporting Hubert Humphrey’s candidacy at the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. Archive Photos (Getty Images)

The last time something like this happened was in 1968, a turbulent year that insists again and again on offering itself as a mirror of this 2024. The Democratic convention was then the scene of some loud protests against the Vietnam War, and leftist groups have warned that they plan to organize this summer to make their opposition to Biden’s policy of supporting Israel in the war in Gaza heard at the meeting. That was also a chaotic convention, held a few months after President Lyndon B. Johnson announced that he was not going to run for re-election and which produced a weak candidate, Hubert Humphrey, whom Richard Nixon won by a landslide. Since then, the calm primary process was established to avoid scares.

The logic this year is that if Biden had to be replaced, the one chosen would be the vice president, Kamala Harris, especially in the event that the boss steps aside. motu proprio and would point to her as his successor. This support would not, however, be binding for party members. If necessary, Harris would have another melon opened up: who would he choose as second?

Other names that are being talked about to replace the leader in trouble are the governors of California, Gavin Newsom, Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois, JB Pritzker, Maryland, Wes Moore, or Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro. All of them have repeatedly denied that replacing Biden is among their plans.

Although to finish complicating things in this country you can always count on the particular laws of one of the 50 States. Ohio has set August 7 as the deadline to accept the name of the candidate for the White House, and, since this year the convention is held later than usual, the Democratic National Committee decided to organize a virtual vote so that Biden would comply with that requirement, making the ticking sound of the clock even louder.

That unpleasant feeling, that of time slipping through one’s fingers, is another one left behind by the disastrous Thursday night for Biden, who arrived at the White House promising that he would be a transitional president and that he would quickly hand over the baton to the next president, and then overcame the tests that the position placed on him. A poor result in the midterm elections would have encouraged discussions within the party about the convenience of a replacement, but the Democrats managed to stop the Republican Party at the polls, so their leader became confident. And last February, he appeared before the world in a State of the Union speech in which he surprised everyone with his good performance, so again no one dared to question his leadership.

The question now that it has shown its most vulnerable side is whether it will not be too late to carry out the Operation replace Biden.

Follow all the information about the elections in the United States at our weekly newsletter .

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_