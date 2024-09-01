Agents from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) are searching for the assailants of a jewelry store located inside the Plaza Juárez shopping center, where they detonated during the event.

The head of the corporation, César Omar Muñoz Morales, said that an operation was implemented to locate the criminals. He specified that there were four of them, who made two explosions inside the business. According to Muñoz, to carry out the robbery, in addition to being armed, they arrived with sledgehammers and broke the display cases, taking various jewelry, although the amount stolen has not yet been estimated.

Security cameras captured the moment of the robbery. In one image, two men in red and blue clothing, one of them hooded, can be seen putting items into a bag; in the background, another man in a black shirt can be seen also stealing jewelry, while an employee takes cover, kneeling, behind the display case.

While they commit the crime, the outside of the premises appears empty.