Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/04/2024 – 21:55

The Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of São Paulo announced this Monday, the 1st, the end of Operation Summer carried out in Baixada Santista. During the 105 days in which police officers from the interior and the capital were deployed to work in the region, the police apprehended 1,025 adults and seized 47 minors under the age of 18, 2.6 tons of drugs and 119 illegal firearms, according to the ministry. During this period, there were 56 police killings (one every two days).

The action was criticized for the high police lethality, which had already occurred in 2023 in Operação Escudo, and for accusations of excess by the PMs – families say there were innocent people among the dead. The government denies irregularities and says it will investigate the cases. The State also attributed the need for overt policing to the advance of organized crime in the region.

According to the SSP, robberies in Santos, São Vicente and Guarujá decreased by 25.8% in the first two months of this year, when compared to the same period in 2023. In the entire Baixada Santista, February 2024 was the month with the lowest rate of robberies of the historical series, started in 2001.

The closure of the Operation, according to the State, is due to the increase in permanent staff in the main cities of Baixada Santista. Since the end of February, 341 PMs, including soldiers, corporals and sergeants, have started working in the region. An increase in civil police officers is also planned – the training of new officers should be completed throughout this year.

By February, almost 30 complaints had been forwarded by the Police Ombudsman's Office to the government. On March 8, two civil society entities – the NGO Conectas and the Arns Commission – denounced what they classified as “lethal operations and escalation of police violence in Baixada Santista, in São Paulo, promoted by the governor” at the Human Rights Council of the UN, in Geneva (Switzerland).

When referring to the complaint, Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) quipped: “We are very calm about what is being done. People can go to the UN, they can go to the Justice League, whatever the hell, I don’t care,” he said.

This Monday, the Secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite, praised the operation: “The operation fulfilled its objectives, whether capturing targets identified by joint intelligence work between the police or reducing crime rates in Baixada Santista. Now, with the increase in personnel, we can continue this fight, which will be constant”, he stated.

According to him, the region is one of the most challenging in the State for combating drug trafficking due to its proximity to the Port of Santos, used to transport drugs to Europe and Africa. As shown by the Estadãothe work of the First Capital Command (PCC) advances in the region, including the use of divers to take drugs to ships in the Port of Santos.

The SSP considers that some important targets were arrested during Operation Verão, such as Karen de Moura Tanaka Mori, known as Japa and suspected of commanding PCC money laundering in Santos, Cubatão and Guarujá.

She was arrested on February 8. The police also arrested Caio Vinicius, nicknamed “Nego Boy”, accused of leading drug trafficking in one of the communities in Santos.

Questioned again by the report about the investigation of complaints about police abuses during Operation Verão, the SSP did not comment until the publication of this report.