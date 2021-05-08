Renovation works in an apartment building in Madrid. Santi Burgos

The National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) predicted that in 2030 the barrier of 300,000 homes rehabilitated each year would be exceeded, 10 times more than the current average. An ambitious goal that has already fallen short. “The aid from European funds will allow us to advance much more”, believes Pedro Saura, Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. There are 6,820 million euros on the table that will have to be spent in a few years. The Government has committed to Europe that in just two years the renovations of 510,000 houses will be contracted, which must be rehabilitated before 2026. And to achieve this, it is trying to iron out the last obstacles.

This same week, the Government approved that until December 31, neighborhood meetings may be held by videoconference or multiple telephone conference, an exceptional measure that will facilitate and expedite the adoption of the necessary agreements to carry out the reforms. Although the reality is that rehabilitation is not on the communities’ agenda, according to a survey conducted by the Madrid College of Property Administrators: 80% of the works are only carried out by obligation or necessity. Only in 20% of the cases, these actions arise at the initiative of the neighbors.

Another stone in the way is financing. Although the Ministry will approve a royal decree that establishes a series of direct aid of up to 100% for rehabilitation, compatible with tax deductions in three sections (20%, 40% and 60%), there are citizens who will have to resort to private capital . At this point, there is a recurring problem that prevents communities of owners from accessing financing lines: the need for a bank guarantee to guarantee that investment. In this regard, “we will enable an agreement with the ICO so that through the ministry we can support the communities,” explains Saura.

From windows to panels

This aid program, which will see the light before the summer, is based on the energy savings that can be achieved. For those buildings whose actions (change of windows, for example) make it possible to recover the investment in a short period of time, an aid of between 40% and 50% of the investment will be established, a subsidy that may be between 50% and 70% when the implemented measures have a longer return (integral rehabilitation) or between 70% and 100% if it is about powerful energy interventions (installation of photovoltaic panels).

To these aids it will be necessary to add the benefits obtained by deductions in personal income tax. “We have established three sections: 20% if the demand for heating and cooling in the home is reduced by at least 7%; 40% if the creditable reduction in non-renewable energy consumption reaches 30%, and 60% if the building’s energy rating also goes to A or B “, explains the Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

According to Eduardo Brunet, CEO of Greenward Partners, “effectiveness and scope would be gained if these tax credits were considered through, for example, eco-bonds, with which the recognition of this tax relief or tax credit for the amount of the investment in the energy renewal can be transferred to investors who finance the work and who have a sufficient tax base to take advantage of them ”.

If there is going to be a significant barrier, especially for people in vulnerable situations or with low income, it is that after receiving the aid they will have to declare it and return part of it in the form of taxes. Although the Long-Term Strategy for Energy Rehabilitation includes the possibility of analyzing the modification of the Subsidies Law so as not to compute aid for housing rehabilitation as income from the coexistence unit, the Government does not foresee it, “although this The increase in assets will be clearly offset by the aid and the tax deduction ”, confirms Saura.

But the sector asks for more. On the one hand, it demands more tax incentives. “A reduction in VAT in rehabilitation works is necessary, going from 10% to 5.5% as is the case in France, as well as the IBI”, says Luis Mateo, general director of the National Association of Manufacturers of Insulating Materials (Andimat ).

And, on the other, it advocates a simpler management of grant processing. “Experience shows us that in many programs the funds do not run out. How then will we be able to manage a much larger volume of aid? Formal requirements are traditionally exaggerated. For several years, all the processing must be carried out electronically and, therefore, we consider that, once the community of owners has an electronic certificate that allows this processing, it is not necessary to carry out further checks “, believes Salvador Díez, president of the General Council of Associations of Property Administrators of Spain (CGCAFE).

The Government’s strategy is to promote “turnkey projects” for companies and the creation of municipal rehabilitation offices to manage aid. For Dolores Huerta, director of the Green Building Council Spain (GBCe), “the few examples that exist, such as the offices deployed by the Navarrese Government, are very positive. In addition, in nearby countries such as France they have been essential to scale up projects and generate trust in citizens ”.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Distributors of Ceramics and Construction Materials (Andimac) proposes that the Administration use the capillarity of its associates. “Specialized stores can be accredited as information points and advisory agents in rehabilitation programs. It would be possible to certify 3,000 promoters with a technical-commercial capacity at zero cost for the Administration. We are talking about a billion dollar value that is not being taken into consideration, since the focus is not being opened to rehabilitation as a consumer market ”, says Sebastián Molinero, secretary of Andimac.

The General Council of Technical Architecture of Spain (CGATE) has also developed a specific line of training so that technical architects can provide turnkey the necessary procedures. “It is about managing from the processing of the subsidy and financing until the completion of the works, with technical support throughout the process,” explains Alfredo Sanz, president of the CGATE.