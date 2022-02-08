For this reason, managers always seek the return of those few identified with certain institutions. Today we review 10 footballers who returned to the club where they knew how to shine in Argentina in this transfer market:

He arrives free from Libertad de Paraguay for a year and with the bonus of having rejected a competitive proposal from Independiente de Avellaneda. A new reference is born in Leprosy.

Eitan Benzaquen | February 4, 2022 Javier Alvarez Beigbeder Suarez | February 3, 2022 Gaston Hirschbrand | February 3, 2022 Gaston Hirschbrand | February 7, 2022

The Killy González will have to get him in shape quickly because in the last semester he barely played 5 games in Liga MX. He knows that, if they are well, they will be able to enjoy themselves at the Giant.

The center forward signed a contract in banfield and thus began his third stage in the institution. Here he scored 65 goals in 157 games. If there was a bill in the Drill, his face would be on the most valuable. Procer.

35 years old, but he is one of those who has class. He won’t weigh a bit on him if DT Jorge Almirón knows how to take care of him. Crack.

Pol came straight from Cruz Azul, after the Xeneize he disbursed 2 million dollars for his pass, for three years.

One of the few current Copa Libertadores champions returns with Alejandro Sabella: 60 goals in 123 games with Pincha.

?? Gonzalo Bergessio converted a brace on his return to Platense, it was against Argentino Merlo in a friendly match. He returned home on the right foot. pic.twitter.com/JkLpYgHsSL – Mateo Franco (@mateofruy) February 5, 2022

In the Uruguayan club from which he was released after declining the renewal offer, he scored 91 goals in 174 games. Bad current.

How nice to see you again at the Sabalero, Flea!

Clubs: Olympique de Marseille and Elche, his last club, two goals in 16 games. Even so, it is still great news for Argentine football: he is a spectacular striker.

Differential talent and great protagonist of the golden age of Marcelo Gallardo. He wants to earn a place in the Colombian National Team Heading to Qatar 2022.