The Argentinian fan, unlike a large percentage of the soccer world, quickly becomes attached -or wants to never see himself again- with the player; with those who sweat the shirt until the end, with the elegant and/or with the great winners.
For this reason, managers always seek the return of those few identified with certain institutions. Today we review 10 footballers who returned to the club where they knew how to shine in Argentina in this transfer market:
At 34 years old, and after being a figure of River Plate and having passed through AC Milan, Vangioni returned to the club that saw him born. We talk about Newell’s from Rosario. Here he played 167 games, scored 9 goals and provided 21 assists between 2006 and 2012.
He arrives free from Libertad de Paraguay for a year and with the bonus of having rejected a competitive proposal from Independiente de Avellaneda. A new reference is born in Leprosy.
That midfielder who shone in Central Rosary hand in hand with Eduardo Coudet and passed through Seville -among other clubs-, he was released from Cruz Azul and returned to Canalla for a year with the possibility of purchase.
The Killy González will have to get him in shape quickly because in the last semester he barely played 5 games in Liga MX. He knows that, if they are well, they will be able to enjoy themselves at the Giant.
Cvitanich, at 37 years old, decided to put an end to his successful cycle at Racing Club de Avellaneda to draw the last cartridges of experience in the place where he felt best.
The center forward signed a contract in banfield and thus began his third stage in the institution. Here he scored 65 goals in 157 games. If there was a bill in the Drill, his face would be on the most valuable. Procer.
Diego Valeri, return home, Lanus, where he was champion of the Apertura 2007. His last step was in 2013, before going to Portland. There until December 2021: two times MVP, two titles, 100 goals and 78 assists in 309 games.
35 years old, but he is one of those who has class. He won’t weigh a bit on him if DT Jorge Almirón knows how to take care of him. Crack.
Despite the strange resolution and relationship with Juan Román Riquelme in his last stage, Guillermo Fernández was not resentful and as soon as the Boca Juniors phone rang he said ‘yes’ to return to the club where he came from.
Pol came straight from Cruz Azul, after the Xeneize he disbursed 2 million dollars for his pass, for three years.
Mauro Boselli, at 36 years old, will have his third stage in Students. Since he left Wigan, Genoa, Palermo, León, Corinthians and Cerro Porteño, where he regained continuity (11 goals in 39 games), were his clubs.
One of the few current Copa Libertadores champions returns with Alejandro Sabella: 60 goals in 123 games with Pincha.
Gonzalo Bergessio, the one who was champion of Primera B in 2006, returns to Platense with 37 years. Then, his career went from minor to major: Instituto, Racing, Benfica, San Lorenzo, Saint-Etienne, Catania, Sampdoria, Atlas, San Lorenzo, Velez and Nacional.
In the Uruguayan club from which he was released after declining the renewal offer, he scored 91 goals in 174 games. Bad current.
Luis Rodriguez returns to Colon, where he was a figure in the first national title, he converted 25 goals and 16 assists in 65 games. He will play the Copa Libertadores hand in hand with Julio César Falcioni after a brief stint at Gimnasia: nine cries and three goal passes in 22 games.
How nice to see you again at the Sabalero, Flea!
Dario Benedetto returns to Mouthwhere he won three titles and scored 44 goals in 74 games, before a somewhat unsuccessful time in the Old Continent.
Clubs: Olympique de Marseille and Elche, his last club, two goals in 16 games. Even so, it is still great news for Argentine football: he is a spectacular striker.
The author of one of the most important goals in the history of River returns to the club after passing through Shenzhen China: 21PJ, one goal and six assists. In his previous stage in Nuñez: 12 goals and seven assists in 61 games. He won four titles.
Differential talent and great protagonist of the golden age of Marcelo Gallardo. He wants to earn a place in the Colombian National Team Heading to Qatar 2022.
