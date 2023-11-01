A group of 33 Brazilians who were in the West Bank were rescued this Wednesday morning (1st) as part of the Returning in Peace operation, which repatriated Israeli citizens in the midst of the war against Hamas, since October 7th. In total, the action rescued 1,446 people.

This Wednesday’s (1st) operation was commanded by ambassador Alessandro Candeas, from the Brazilian Representation in Ramallah, and involved three vehicles that passed through 11 municipalities in the West Bank to the city of Jericho. The region is also involved in the conflict with Israel, with daily protests against the bombings of the Gaza Strip.

“The vehicles were identified with the Brazilian flag. For security purposes, the license plates, routes and passenger lists were reported to the authorities in Palestine and Israel,” said Candeas.

After passing through Jericho, the passengers were taken to the border with Jordan and to the capital, Amman, where they were boarded on a Presidency of the Republic plane. The passengers’ final destination is 10 Brazilian cities, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília.

On the other hand, another group of 34 people, including Brazilians and direct relatives, is still awaiting authorization from the Egyptian and Israeli governments to leave the Gaza Strip via the border with Egypt. Another Brazilian Air Force flight is on standby at Cairo airport awaiting the release of citizens.

There was an expectation that the group could leave Gaza this Wednesday (1st), but only 450 injured foreigners were allowed to leave the territory to be treated in Egyptian hospitals. Candeas said he hopes new lists include Brazilians awaiting repatriation.

Since the start of the conflict on October 7, following Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, more than 9,000 people have died between Palestinians and Israelis. At least five United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions were proposed and rejected by a few votes from members with veto power.

Brazil presided over the collegiate throughout the month of October without being able to establish a consensus among all members, but achieved the highest vote for a proposal with 12 votes in favor, two abstentions and only one against – from the United States, which it rejected on the grounds that that the document did not express Israel’s right to defense.

Minister Mauro Vieira, of Foreign Affairs, expressed frustration at the difficulty and said that the body is “shamefully failing” to end the war.