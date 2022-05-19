The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) presented this Wednesday (18) the balance sheet of Operation Parador 27, which fights child sexual abuse and exploitation along federal and state highways across the country. Over the course of 16 days, between May 2 and 17, 183 children and adolescents who were sexually exploited were rescued, more than five times the 33 rescues carried out in 2021.

The work involved federal security forces, such as the Federal Highway Police and the Federal Police, in addition to civil and military police from all 27 units of the federation. In all, 811 complaints were investigated. About 540 exploration points were mapped, more than 9 thousand places were inspected and about 96.5 thousand people were approached.

One of the reasons for the improvement in results was the expansion of the operation this year, which reached around 2,800 municipalities and involved more than 12,100 police officers and agents. In addition, the methodology for defining the areas of activity was improved.

“Last year, our area of ​​operational interest was basically limited to federal and state highways. However, we observed that, many times, the crime migrates, so the area of ​​operational interest was expanded to also encompass the public areas and adjacencies of federal and state highways. With that, we were able to provide more efficient protection for these exploited children and adolescents”, explained Colonel Julian Rocha Pontes, general coordinator of the Integrated Center for National Command and Control of the Directorate of Operations of the MJSP.

According to him, 637 people were arrested this year, against 101 arrests made last year. A total of 91 minors were also apprehended. “Unfortunately, minors, in addition to being victims, are, in some cases, perpetrators of these crimes,” Pontes said.

Another 354 minors were referred to guardianship councils, based on an articulation of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights.