Listening to Nadia Reznik, 73, a native of small Kuhari, an hour from Chernobyl, tell what happened when the Russian armored vehicles arrived on her land, is listening to the story of the millions of Ukrainians who one February morning of last year they saw their home turned into a trench. This woman with clear eyes and a charming smile fled with her husband from the house, a beautiful dark wooden house with a gabled roof, before the shock wave of a bombing caused havoc. Her 97-year-old mother did not want to leave and she stayed with some neighbors. She is witness to almost a century of horrors in the Ukraine: “I suffered the holodomor [hambruna de los años 30], also the Nazis, and now this ”, he says while he breaks down crying inconsolably. When her daughter, Reznik, returned home last summer with her husband, Sasha, the smashing of the roof and windows was compounded by the theft of belongings. “We made basic repairs and we left again together with my mother to avoid the winter,” the woman says. The cold left and the real reconstruction began. Here and in much of the liberated Ukraine.

The figures of the destruction caused by the occupation and the daily bombardments by Russian troops over a large part of the Ukrainian territory are scandalous. The latest report from the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), published in June with information from the different administrations, lists, among the most basic, the following: 167,200 damaged properties (houses, apartment buildings, etc.), for a value of 51,000 million euros; 33,000 million in infrastructures attacked (19 airports, 126 train stations, 25,000 kilometers of roads); more than 3,400 affected schools (completely destroyed or disabled), that is, 10,000 million euros; another 8,000 million in the bill to repair the energy network (already including the Nova Kajovka dam, with an estimated cost of 583 million)…

Olga, 67, was less lucky than Nadia Reznik’s family. Her house is, what is left of it, next to the same road that runs through Kuhari. A projectile hit the neighbors’ home when they had already fled, and the effect on her home was terrible. She wasn’t there either, thankfully. “Over time a commission came from Ivankiv [distrito al que pertenece esta localidad] and concluded that my house could not be repaired”, he explains. Thanks to the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (Acnur), which also provided assistance to Reznik, Olga has found a dignified solution: a modular home with a kitchen and bathroom. It is located two steps from what was her old home, so she did not have to move. “I should build a new house, but it’s not possible,” she says. There is no budget. At least, Olga points out, she has space for her daughter and her grandchildren to sleep. And for Simba to live, her cat.

Olga, 67, inside her house destroyed by a Russian bombardment, in the town of Kuhari, in northern Ukraine. ALINA KOVALENKO (UNHCR)

The Government of Volodimir Zelensky shares the total damage figure calculated by the World Bank in a March report: the cost would be around 383,000 million euros. Ukrainian companies have also paid the price – the KSE calculates damages of more than 11,000 million. Oleksandr Griban, 42, until a few weeks ago Deputy Minister of Economy, works at UNIT.City, kyiv’s innovation center. He is one of the men who best knows the ins and outs of this huge rebuilding operation. He admits that for the government, the World Bank figure falls short: “The estimate we have could be as high as a trillion,” he says. “It has never been seen in the history of mankind. Even if extrapolated to the Marshall Plan [programa de ayuda de EE UU a Europa tras la II Guerra Mundial]that would be approximately 300,000 million, and now we are at one billion”, he continues.

Griban, today responsible for investments in the Ministry of Economy, acknowledges that they need help, but not forever. “We can’t stretch attendance too much.” He speaks of a “new beginning”, where not only are they able to pay taxes to teachers, doctors or soldiers, but also generate economic activity after the great damage to agriculture, energy, hydrocarbons, logistics and transport, the service sector, construction, technologies of information… But there are also opportunities: “We have a huge territory, a lot of agricultural land”, points out this financial expert, “but we do not consume more than 30% of what we produce, so we can afford to reallocate a part of this territory to renewable energy. Ukraine can be the power plant of Europe, mainly, the renewable plant”.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

back to normal

At first glance, the pace of reconstruction work is not frantic, but something is moving. Nine kilometers from Kuhari is the municipality of Olyva. Valentina Ilnitska, 59, and Yulia Ivashko, 56, worked in the library of the cultural center of this town. And they will continue to do so when it is rebuilt. They come to see how the workers are employed in raising a new roof. The thing advances; The windows are already there, but there is a problem with the electrical installation, according to an employee of Rokada, a local organization that supports the repairs together with UNHCR. “Here, in the center, every day was a holiday,” recalls Ilnitska, “we always commemorated something, the anniversary of Chernobyl, the day of independence…”. Now they want to get all that back.

Repair works in the cultural center of the town of Olyva, in northern Ukraine, affected by artillery fire. ALINA KOVALENKO (UNHCR)

Two days after the start of the offensive, Russian tanks reached Olyva. It became a battlefield where Ukrainian and Russian artillery fire was exchanged. Three missiles fell next to the cultural center and destroyed almost everything. “There are a lot of kids from the area who have nothing else to do but come here,” Ivashko says. The reconstruction of Ukraine involves restoring the physical, what the war destroyed, but also, as in the case of this living space in Olyva, recovering normality.

“Are you happy with the pace of the rebuilding?”

“It’s normal,” Ilnitska answers, “first we remove the rubble, then we find the materials, and now we start to repair.

The reconstruction of the country is complex: roughly, the first phase, after the invader took to his heels, was the damage assessment; Subsequently, some debris was cleaned and the first private repairs were carried out to face the winter. After this, the organized and structural reconstruction is now developed. It is obvious: if a year ago, the last time this journalist visited the periphery of Kiev, the image of towns like Irpin, Bucha or Borodianka, icons of barbarism, was that of a recent crime scene, motionless and frustrating for many victims, today, these towns have cleaned up the remains of the horror, erected scaffolding, covered up holes and advanced in the restoration of what could be saved. Although there is a lot left.

They explain from the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructures that the country’s administration is decentralized, that is, if a community like Kuhari’s decides to rebuild one school and not another; If you prefer to have one large clinic instead of two small ones, or if you agree to build housing modules for refugees, these decisions can be made independently. If they have money, go ahead, and if not, they have the support of the State. This, in turn, has a long-term plan developed by Economy, in collaboration with the European Union, as well as a fund to help the victims and planning by sectors (Agriculture supports the countryside, Education for schools…). To this must be added the donations. At the last conference, held in June in London, 60 billion euros were pledged.

back to the classroom

Halfway between Borodianka and Bucha is the town of Nemishayevo. As soon as the hostilities began in Hostomel, some 13 kilometers away, one of the first objectives of the offensive, the residents of Nemishayevo who did not have shelter went to the basement of the main school of this municipality. Russian troops arrived. Alina Fedorenko, 49, is the director. She says that she welcomed about 400 people, who organized themselves to have food and warmth. That there were older people, but also families of some of the students at the center. “On March 3, the Russians bombed the school and blew out the doors and windows,” says Fedorenko. There were five artillery shells. The invading troops, who had positioned themselves in a small institute—today holed like a Gruyère cheese—knew that there were people in the basement. They would pass by on occasion and open fire. They killed a volunteer.

Students from the Nemishayevo school, on the outskirts of kyiv, bombed by Russian troops at the start of the war, in one of the classes in the center. /OG

Fedorenko shows photos of how they lived those weeks. He stops with an energized look as he sees the snapshot of the Ukrainian soldiers who came to the rescue. From there he began a very particular reconstruction. This center has traced many of the paths opened in Ukraine for the restoration of the damaged. The Ministry of Education changed the windows; Unicef, the UN agency for children, transformed the shelter into an underground center suitable for holding classes in the event of an anti-aircraft alert. And then there are the mothers and fathers of the students who, with their money and initiative, have pitched in. From them came the idea of ​​covering each of the hundreds of bullet holes outside the facilities with little stars.

According to data provided by Unicef, 5.3 million Ukrainian children encounter some type of difficulty in accessing education, while 3.6 million are affected by the closure of schools. “As soon as the internet appeared,” says Fedorenko, “we began to locate the children and teachers and started classes on-line”. It now remained to prepare the school so that the nearly 600 students enrolled could attend in person. With a condition imposed from kyiv: have a refuge. “Our normality,” says the teacher Olena Vorovitska, 45, “is to comply with safety regulations and if there is an alarm, we can go down to the shelter.”

Kids do it in eight minutes. Their names are Tamerlan, eight years old; Czarina, 12; Sasha, 13; Artem, 11; Rima, from 12… On the surface, the imprint of the war of those Russians who locked them in a cellar or forced them to flee has all but disappeared through the tremendous effort of many different actors. Downstairs, the shelter is a colourful, childlike, bright and safe space. It is no longer that dark hole that, however, saved so many lives. Even so, many children still do not like having to go down. They think, they say, that the missiles that fly after anti-aircraft alerts can reach “where people live.” Again.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.