When history speeds up and a grand settlement looms to end a long-standing grievance, even the hard Pentelenic marble of the Parthenon in Athens becomes brittle and delicate porcelain. Any miscalculated move can break it. The management of the British Museum has maintained a secret dialogue with the Government of Greece since 2021 to study the possible return to the Acropolis of all the statues and reliefs of the frieze, metopes and pediments of the symbolic building, exhibited for two centuries in London . They make up more than half of the sculptural ensemble of the temple. The news was told exclusively, at the beginning of December, by the correspondent in the United Kingdom of the newspaper aunt nea, Yannis Andritsopoulos. Since then, everything has been an accumulation of qualifications and cautions on the part of the Government of Rishi Sunak and the management of the museum itself. The dispute has sparked fiery and passionate debates in the UK and Greece for decades, with the parties aware of the need to de-escalate the accumulated toxicity. Nobody denies the facts, but the devil, as always, hides in the details.

“For the matter to go ahead, both parties must make concessions, although that, of course, does not mean at all that Greece is willing to relinquish ownership of the marbles. But what has happened is clear progress, because it is the first time, in more than twenty years, that they have spoken and negotiated,” Andritsopoulos explained to EL PAÍS. “I have the feeling, and I know on both sides, that there is the will to move forward, but it is not yet clear how far they want to go.”

The former finance minister during the Conservative government of David Cameron, George Osborne, is today the chairman of the board of trustees of the British Museum. He is an astute politician and delighted in his own image, always ready to make his presence known in the great national debates. But he carries a sin that for years was a slab: the British consider him the main person responsible for the years of austerity that followed the financial crisis of 2008, which brought ruin and discomfort to a large part of the population. Perhaps that is why he is now pursuing a gigantic ethical and moral gesture that would magnify his country before the rest of the world. Osborne held his first secret meeting with the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in November 2021, during the Hellenic politician’s visit to London. The news then, as EL PAÍS also reported, was the umpteenth refusal of Downing Street to allow the return of the marbles to their original place. The Acropolis museum was already prepared to house the missing pieces of the great architectural work, which can never be what it was 2,500 years ago, when Pericles commissioned its construction, under the supervision of the sculptor Phidias. But the reunification, in the same space, of the fragmented remains of the universal symbol of democracy still makes sense and is an act of justice for millions of Britons and citizens around the world.

Frieze from the Parthenon in Athens, in the British Museum in London.

Boris Johnson himself, who received Mitsotakis, is a lover of classical Greece and boasts of reciting the first hundred lines of the Odyssey. In his Oxford student years, back in 1986, he came to invite Melina Mercouri, the actress, singer and Greek Minister of Culture who championed the campaign for the return of sculptures, to debate at the university. And as mayor of London, he defended in a letter to the Greek authorities, in 2012, that “in an ideal world, the Parthenon marbles should never have been removed from the Acropolis.”

As the UK’s prime minister, however, his response did not go off the charts. The matter rested exclusively with the trustees of the British Museum, which in its day legally acquired the sculptures, and Downing Street had nothing to say about it.

Meanwhile, Osborne continued his underground cultural diplomacy. After his meeting with Mitsotakis, at the London residence of the Greek ambassador, 51 Upper Brook Street, he held as many meetings with Georgios Gerapetritis, Minister of State (without portfolio) of the Hellenic Government, and with Nikos Dendias, the Foreign Minister. All of them were held in the British capital, and explored imaginative formulas to resolve the dispute. Loan? Deposit? Permanent or renewable? Exchange of works? Greece has suggested the idea of ​​sending for display in the British Museum archaeological treasures that have never before left Athens. No one has to give up ownership claim, but a solution is possible.

Thomas Bruce Elgin, Lord Elgin, was the diplomat who, with the permission of the Ottoman Empire, took more than half of the statues between 1801 and 1805. Present-day Greece was then under those domains. In 1816, bankrupt, he sold them to the museum for 350,000 pounds (310,000 euros) of the time. The documents and permits granted to Elgin contemplated the making of sketches and drawings of the Parthenon material, and even the acquisition of the ruins that he found on the ground. They did not include the possibility of savagely sawing the friezes, the metopes and the figures on the pediments.

At the end of last November, Osborne visited the Berkeley hotel, in the London neighborhood of Knightsbridge, to meet again with the Greek prime minister, a year after seeing their faces for the first time. Before an audience of London School of Economics, Mitsotakis recognized for the first time days later that “there was a better climate of understanding, which could make possible a beneficial solution for both parties.” The politician was prudent, but assured that he “sensed that the moment was appropriate” to think about a reunification that would take into account “the concerns of the British Museum.”

Reunification, not return. Language has also been a weapon in this visceral dispute. Just as some speak of the “Elgin Marbles” rather than the “Parthenon Marbles” to implicitly point to ownership of the sculptures, reunification aspires to a more noble, universal, and defensible purpose than devolution. , which would imply the recognition of a previous grievance.

A robot in Carrara (Italy) carves the marble to obtain the replica of Selene’s horse’s head. laura veschi

“We are never going to break the law, nor are we going to dismantle the great permanent collection in our rooms, which manages to tell a unique story of the common heritage of humanity. But we are looking for new, positive and long-term collaboration with countries and communities around the world, and that, of course, includes Greece,” the British Museum said in a statement. And the Sunak government itself has denied the possibility of any change in the British Museum Act of 1963, which prohibits the institution from unilaterally divesting itself of its assets. But just as Athens might be willing to set aside, without giving up, the claim to ownership of the sculptures, London might breathe easy at the idea of ​​an indefinite loan of the marbles. They would return to the Acropolis, where they always should have been, and there they would remain forever, like those books that friends lend each other knowing that they will never be returned or claimed.

