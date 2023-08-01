The Civil Guard has arrested 101 people in Madrid and Barcelona whom it accuses of having defrauded 1.1 million euros from 350 people, whom they deceived by sending SMS messages and some telephone chatter to give them the passwords your bank accounts. The scam begins with a false message from the bank about some problem with the personal account, continues with the error of touching the link sent by the bad guys, and ends with a call from a false bank employee who wraps up the victim with gibberish and smooth talk so that provide you with key data, including the security code that entities send to mobile phones to confirm the operation. What was discovered seems like the tip of the iceberg: so far this year, the Civil Guard has received more than 1,000 complaints for crimes of this type in Cantabria alone.

The name that the armed institute has given it already gives an idea of ​​how the scam begins and what should not be done: Operation Paketokas (read “what are you playing for”), referring to the fact that you should not touch a link that randomly arrives at our mailbox, sms or similar, because it is easy to cause problems.

The band was nothing original, but effective. Its members impersonated banking entities, whose logos they imitated to indiscriminately send thousands of telephone messages, in which they warned of false illegal charges, illegal access to their accounts and other online banking operations. And whoever opens the message and believes it has little escape. If you touch the link, bad, because “they authorize illegal charges, illegal access to your accounts and other online banking operations.” is the call smishing.

But the scam is sophisticated to avoid the security system of the bank, which requires confirming the operation with a security code that is sent by SMS to the user’s terminal. It’s time to unleash the con man’s tale. One of the band members then calls the blackbird or cousin to finish the job. Fraudsters “engage in conversation with customers by posing as real bank employees, easily obtaining the security codes that validate the operation. During the course of the process, the victim believes that they are correcting or repairing security flaws detected by the bank itself. However, she is quickly providing all the information requested and involuntarily authorizing the theft of her money. This is how the Civil Guard describes the mechanics of the crime in a press release provided this morning. Technically, it’s called vishingbut it needs the spoofingthat is to say, of a scammer with a good voice and a better tongue to close the circle of crime.

Those detained in this operation, directed by the Civil Guard of Cantabria, are accused of fraud, belonging to an organization and money laundering. Investigators have recovered 383,000 euros of the stolen money, which was already distributed in accounts in Belgium, Estonia, France, Italy, Lithuania and Malta. Many of those arrested are small-time mules.