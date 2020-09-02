Achraf hakimi
The most economically beneficial move is that of Achraf, to Inter for € 40M plus 5 in variables.
Photo:
Getty Images
Updated to:
Oscar Rodriguez
(€ 15M for 75% of his rights) has gone to Sevilla
Photo:
Soccrates Images
Getty Images
Updated to:
Javi sanchez
(€ 3M for 50% of their rights), to Valladolid
Photo:
MARIANO POZO
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Of fruits
(€ 2.5M for 50% of the rights), to the Levante
Photo:
INMA FLORES
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Dani gomez
(€ 2.5M for 50% of the rights), to the Levante
Photo:
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Baeza
(€ 2.5M for half of his pass), to Celta from Castilla
Photo:
JESUS RUBIO
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Kubo
Villarreal will pay € 2.5M for Kubo, which could be 5 with the goal bonuses
Photo:
Pascu mendez
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Jesus Vallejo
He has renewed his loan at Granada
Photo:
Quality Sport Images
Getty Images
Updated to:
Alberto Soro
He has not worn the white jersey either in Castilla or in the first team, to Granada for about € 2.5M, with Madrid keeping a right of first refusal.
Photo:
NurPhoto
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Updated to:
Reinier
Will do a two-course Eramus in Dortmund
Photo:
Alexandre Simoes
Borussia Dortmund via Getty Imag
Updated to:
Luca zidane
He was given the letter of freedom after testing in Racing and with Areola, who arrived from PSG in 2019, the relationship was not extended.
Photo:
THE LEAGUE
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Dani Ceballos
The announcement of the new loan of Ceballos to Arsenal is pending only the revision of the contracts and the signatures.
Photo:
Stuart MacFarlane
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Updated to:
Brahim
Brahim lands in Milan and his loan for one season will be made official
Photo:
EDUARDO CANDEL REVIEJO
Daily ace
Updated to:
Borja Mayoral
He has aroused the interest of Valencia or Lazio, now he has to be patient. In Mestalla they are also prioritizing sales, but he is the best placed to fill the gap that Rodrigo Moreno has left.
Photo:
Quality Sport Images
Getty Images
Updated to:
Sergio Reguilon
You are looking for an assignment or a sale with a buyback option. Sevilla and the Premier want him. From this point on, a traffic jam is feared:
Photo:
Quality Sport Images
Getty Images
Updated to:
James Rodriguez
The Colombian has permission from the club, which wants to get rid of his emoluments (€ 16M gross), until tomorrow to clarify his fate, which except for surprise will be Everton. In an imminent purchase promoted by Ancelotti and about € 25M will be entered after reaching a commitment until 2023.
Photo:
TF-Images
Getty Images
Updated to:
Mariano
There is at least hope of a solution, with Benfica on the horizon. In Lisbon they want him and have reached an agreement with Madrid for a loan with a purchase option, but the striker is dragging his feet. As AS said, Madrid wants to get rid of the € 4.2M net of its file
Photo:
NurPhoto
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Updated to:
Gareth Bale
No offers have even arrived. His very high salary, some € 34M gross, together with his age (31 years) and his long history of injuries, complicate the matter. Furthermore, as AS explained on July 21, his intention is not to forgive a pound of his due for his contract, which expires in 2022 …
Photo:
TF-Images
Getty Images
Updated to:
Leave a Reply