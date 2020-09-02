Achraf hakimi The most economically beneficial move is that of Achraf, to Inter for € 40M plus 5 in variables. Photo:



Oscar Rodriguez (€ 15M for 75% of his rights) has gone to Sevilla

Javi sanchez (€ 3M for 50% of their rights), to Valladolid

Of fruits (€ 2.5M for 50% of the rights), to the Levante

Dani gomez (€ 2.5M for 50% of the rights), to the Levante



Baeza (€ 2.5M for half of his pass), to Celta from Castilla

Kubo Villarreal will pay € 2.5M for Kubo, which could be 5 with the goal bonuses

Jesus Vallejo He has renewed his loan at Granada

Alberto Soro He has not worn the white jersey either in Castilla or in the first team, to Granada for about € 2.5M, with Madrid keeping a right of first refusal.

Reinier Will do a two-course Eramus in Dortmund

Luca zidane He was given the letter of freedom after testing in Racing and with Areola, who arrived from PSG in 2019, the relationship was not extended.

Dani Ceballos The announcement of the new loan of Ceballos to Arsenal is pending only the revision of the contracts and the signatures.

Brahim Brahim lands in Milan and his loan for one season will be made official

Borja Mayoral He has aroused the interest of Valencia or Lazio, now he has to be patient. In Mestalla they are also prioritizing sales, but he is the best placed to fill the gap that Rodrigo Moreno has left.

Sergio Reguilon You are looking for an assignment or a sale with a buyback option. Sevilla and the Premier want him. From this point on, a traffic jam is feared:

James Rodriguez The Colombian has permission from the club, which wants to get rid of his emoluments (€ 16M gross), until tomorrow to clarify his fate, which except for surprise will be Everton. In an imminent purchase promoted by Ancelotti and about € 25M will be entered after reaching a commitment until 2023.

Mariano There is at least hope of a solution, with Benfica on the horizon. In Lisbon they want him and have reached an agreement with Madrid for a loan with a purchase option, but the striker is dragging his feet. As AS said, Madrid wants to get rid of the € 4.2M net of its file

