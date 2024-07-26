The Gallant Knight 3 operation, the humanitarian arm of the United Arab Emirates, distributed urgent aid, date parcels, and gallons of drinking water to displaced Palestinian families in shelter camps in Khan Yunis, in light of the difficult conditions the city is witnessing and the destruction of infrastructure, which led to a severe shortage of drinking water.

Operation Noble Knight 3 aims to provide urgent relief and alleviate the suffering of displaced families who were forced to leave their homes as a result of the ongoing operations. Dates and hundreds of gallons of water were distributed in an organized manner to ensure that they reach the largest number of families, in a move that was widely praised by the beneficiaries, who expressed their deep thanks and gratitude to the UAE for this humanitarian support.

Operation Gallant Knight distributed 80 tons of humanitarian and urgent aid to relieve Palestinian families in Khan Yunis who are suffering, as a result of the difficult events, from a shortage in the provision of basic materials and water.

Operation Noble Knight 3 seeks to alleviate the water crisis in areas where residents and displaced persons are present. It has implemented a water distribution campaign that has benefited more than 70,000 people. It is currently working with the Khan Yunis Municipality to repair water lines and tanks to provide them permanently and sufficiently, to avoid humanitarian disasters and diseases.