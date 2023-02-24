Operation Lovecraft Fallen Doll is in the 24th place of the most anticipated games on Steam, immediately above titles such as Homeworld 3, Terra Nil, Endless Dungeon, Redfall, Lies of P and many others. Apparently, however, it is also indevelopment hell (literal translation of the expression development hell), given the problems that plague it.

What are these problems? Described as a 3D sex simulator sandbox based on Cthulhu mythos, has already raised a lot of money thanks to donations received by the development team on Patreon, where it is funded by more than 15,000 people. What made it so popular?

Initially developed with unreal engine 4, then passed to 5, the developers promised animations made with motion capture, hair rendered in real time and a simulation of fluids based on a realistic physics engine. In short, on paper it is a much more advanced title than the average erotic games that crowd Steam, usually very poor in ideas and content.

Operation Lovecraft Fallen Doll also wants to be a real game, defined as a strategic roguelike with cards and tactical fights between teams, complete with a campaign in which the sexy protagonists face monsters from Lovecraft’s mythology.

Too bad these and others promises for now they are just… promises. The game has been in development since 2017 and the more time passes, the more it becomes clear that it could be cut enormously compared to what was initially planned.

Currently the build date ai patreon it only has a Harem mode which allows you to create erotic scenes with the available characters. By receiving likes from other players you can unlock more poses. For the rest there is nothing else.

After all, even the promotional material seems to have reduced the project. A 2020 trailer called it a “Rogue-lite Tactical Game”, but already the next trailer, from 2021, had reduced it to a “real-time 3D erotic game”.

If already the very long development times, the broken promises, the indefinite postponement of the single player campaign and the absent features were not enough, the software house literally enraged the community that follows the game by adding an unexpected multiplayer mode, which nobody liked.

A volunteer who worked on translating the game told Steam that Operation Lovecraft Fallen Doll’s main problem lies in the numerous restarts of the project during development: “I think the original project started in 2017 and changed goals several times over the years. last 5 years […] The straw that broke the camel’s back for me was when they attempted to make it an online game despite the objection of the vast majority of supporters. I’m not going to sugarcoat the pill and I want to state clearly that at this point it might as well be a scam.”

To make matters worse, there was also a slowdown in updates, which led to a small riot on the game’s Discord server, with jokes like “Slowly becoming Half-Life 3” or “Those who call Star Citizen a scam but hope still in this game they are hypocrites.”

In short, things are not going well for Operation Lovecraft Fallen Doll. However, it must be said that it is not in early access on Steam, so it is not yet possible to buy or book it, despite the presence of a demo.