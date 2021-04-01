Ciudadanos is considered a center party, but in recent days all those who leave the party have signed for the PP. On March 16 – six days after Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced the electoral advance – Sergio Brabezo, at that time one of the 26 Citizens’ deputies in the Madrid Assembly, posted a message on his Twitter profile at 11:26: “Aguado insulted Ayuso […] Ciudadanos has left the center and radically tweets […] I leave and I unsubscribe from the party ”. Eight minutes later, Almudena Negro, a PP deputy in Madrid, sent him a message of support in response: “Always friends [emoticono de carita con beso]”. The president of New Generations of Fuenlabrada adds: “That freedom does not lose one of the good ones.” 30 minutes later, the also deputy of Citizens Marta Marbán slammed the door: “I do not identify myself with what is happening within the party and what is not understood, is not defended.” 10 days later, Brabezo and Marbán appear in the positions 43 and 44 of the list of the PP to the next elections. What has happened in these two weeks?

“That they are traitors, that’s what happened,” says a well-known deputy from the formation of Inés Arrimadas. “He has left spreading shit; she has been more elegant and gave a farewell message in the WhatsApp group that we have, ”explains a senior party official in Madrid. Beyond the accusations and internal opinions among the formations, there are the facts. After the announcement, Brabezo began an impressive media tour through almost all the conservative media in Spain. In all of them he launched harsh attacks on Ciudadanos with Ignacio Aguado as his target. “Aguado lies. I can assure you that I and the other 25 deputies signed a motion [contra Ayuso] the same day as in Murcia ”, said in Okdiario. “The staff Aguado technician asked us to sign a motion ”, commented in Antenna 3. In Abc: “They asked me to sign a document that I didn’t even know what it was.” Aguado and several party deputies, however, deny that statement to this newspaper: “Let it teach it.”

At night, Brabezo continued his television tour in a 13TV gathering: “Citizens want to censor the government to which they belong, it does not make sense.” Here, he even said: “I am not a deputy because the parliament is dissolved. What does exist is the permanent commission, that certain deputies are called to deliberate some need ”. This statement is false. Brabezo is not only still a deputy, but is part of the Permanent Council, as confirmed by sources in the Assembly.

“Have you received offers from the PP?” Asked a gathering that night. “I have a training outside of politics, I have no problem finding my life elsewhere. The important thing is to have good sense and here he was taking a drift ”. And he gave a headline that he had not said at all in the rest of the interviews: “I have it clear, after this bad move by Citizens, I feel I have a duty to vote for Ayuso.” Two days later, he answered this newspaper by phone for 20 minutes:

– It has been Ayuso who has advanced the elections.

– If you think that it has been so.

– No, it’s a fact.

– I say it again. We have signed a motion of censure.

– Who has signed it?

– The deputies. Everything you ask is out there.

– Do you have the document?

– I refer you to the videos where I explain it. More I can not say.

– Do you have a paper where it says that Ciudadanos has signed a motion?

– The motion was not registered.

– If you don’t register, there is no motion.

– Not only do I say it, another deputy says it.

Minutes later, the deputy of the formation says: “I am not a deputy of Ciudadanos. I do not belong to any party. The Assembly is dissolved ”. And end the conversation. Brabezo is still a deputy because he is one of the 12 members of the party in the Permanent Delegation. Moreover, sources in the Assembly indicate that it was not until March 26 – the same day that he announced his signing for the PP – when he asked the chamber to be a non-attached deputy. In other words, as he does not resign from the seat, he will continue to receive a payroll of 3,908.17 euros per month until the next legislature begins.

On the left, Sergio Brabezo speaks in the plenary session of the Assembly in May 2020. On the right, Marta Barbán, in the first Efeminist Forum organized by the Efe agency in November 2018 Pool / EFE

Brabezo was born in Barcelona 37 years ago. Graduated in Business Administration and Management from the university of his city, he joined Albert Rivera’s party a decade ago. Already in 2015, with the help of Begoña Villacís, he made the leap to municipal politics in the Madrid City Council; He was one of the seven councilors that Ciudadanos won in the elections that Manuela Carmena won for mayor. The newspaper library tells that in 2016, during an interview with the digital newspaper Madridiario, he was already stirring up the popular ones for his management of the garbage contracts in the capital: “The PP made a horrible hiring. His management was more than negative ”.

According to party sources, a bad relationship with Villacís ended with his removal from the City Council’s list for the 2019 elections. However, César Zafra, spokesman for Citizens in the Assembly, did not hesitate to incorporate him as number 16 in the Community, where the formation achieved 26 deputies. During this year and a half in the Assembly, Zafra entrusted him with the deputy spokesperson of the party. He has been a fairly active deputy, according to several of his colleagues. So much so that he even wrote the Citizens’ opinion on Avalmadrid, the semi-public company in the Community that gave a bad credit of 400,000 euros to Ayuso’s father. “It is of special interest,” wrote Brabezo, “to understand the non-financial risks that AvalMadrid faced due to possible conflicts of interest between political positions and company managers.” 16 days after slamming the door on Ciudadanos, announced his signing for the PP: “Between communism or freedom, me with Ayuso,” he stamped on his Twitter profile. This newspaper has tried to contact Brabezo again after his signing, without success.

The signing of Marbán

Congresswoman Marta Marbán announced her farewell to Ciudadanos 30 minutes after Brabezo did so on March 16. “I have been emptying myself for a year and I have no illusion or confidence in those who make decisions,” he wrote. Days later, in a telephone conversation with this newspaper, he also said that the 26 deputies of Ciudadanos were called urgently to the Assembly the morning in which Ayuso brought the elections forward. A fact confirmed by sources of training. “To assess the electoral advance”, they emphasize. “When I went to my table,” says Barbán, “I saw that 10 colleagues were chatting and I asked them: ‘What is that that needs to be signed?” According to his version, no one answered him. It was Brabezo, who was a few meters away, who told him: “I think a motion of censure is being signed with Aguado as president.” The rest of the deputies deny this version. Also Arrimadas. In any case, this hypothetical motion was never registered in the Assembly because only two motions were presented that morning: one from Más Madrid and another from the PSOE, after the announcement of the electoral advance.

Marbán came to Ciudadanos from the hand of Albert Rivera. She was one of the first who entered the Party Executive being from outside Catalonia. He faced Arrimadas when the current vice president of Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, wanted to challenge him for the party’s presidency; hence the title of “Igeista “ wave number two of Igea ”in training. He has been a spokesperson for Citizen Health in the Assembly during this short year and a half of the legislature, a position that allowed him to establish a great friendship with the deputy and general secretary of the PP in the region, Ana Camins. The consulted Citizens deputies have a certain esteem for the cordial treatment they have had during their march. “Unlike Brabezo, who is unpresentable,” underlines a well-known deputy.

15 days ago, Marbán said that he would dedicate himself to finishing his doctoral thesis and finishing a book. “I’m on that road,” he replied to this newspaper after the question of whether he would go to the PP. A week later, he received a call from Camins, secretary of the popular in the region: “I would like you to continue in politics as number 44 on our list.” That same day, the former Citizen deputy now says, she joined the PP. “I believe in the project. I have always defended their health policies ”. Despite his signing on the Ayuso list, he continues to support his friend Igea’s messages on Twitter, such as the one on March 29: “The perfect storm again: elections and pandemic as a throwing weapon.” The next day, yes, he wrote: “We must defend the freedom of Madrid and the project of Ayuso and the PP.” During these 10 days, several of the PP deputies have used the argument of these two Citizens deputies to justify the electoral advance in Madrid. The last was the territorial deputy secretary of the PP, Antonio González Terol, that this Tuesday he said on Channel 24horas by TVE: “Today we know from two Citizens deputies that they were forced to sign a motion together with the PSOE against Díaz Ayuso.” Today they are also in the PP.