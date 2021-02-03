La Lava Jato, the largest anti-corruption operation in history of Brazil, “ceases to exist” in its cradle, Paraná, the state that for years was the epicenter of the investigations that triggered a political earthquake in Latin America.

The Lava Jato (vehicle washing) started by chance at a gas station in Brasilia that laundered money, but as the authorities were pulling the thread of the skein they uncovered a complex machine of corruption of continental dimensions.

The routine investigation that began on March 17, 2014 it soon became a gigantic scandal that splashed squarely on some of the most important companies in the country, including the state oil company Petrobras and the Odebrecht empire.

Lava Jato opened Pandora’s box of a gigantic corruption network in Brazil and his findings landed powerful executives and politicians from across the party arch who for decades appeared to be untouchable.

The most media arrest in the country was that of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), who responds to the process in freedom after spending 1 year and 7 months behind bars at the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba, capital of Paraná .

In the continent

The confessions of those implicated in the corruption scheme, mainly that of the executives of the Odebrecht group, had a domino effect that crossed the borders of Brazil and shook the foundations of the system in more than a dozen countries in Latin America.

The scandal, which soon came to be called the “Odebrecht case”, peppered presidents and former presidents of the continent accused of having participated in one of the largest bribery networks in history.

Among those investigated was the former Peruvian president Alan Garcia (1985-1990 and 2006-2011), who committed suicide in April 2019 with a gunshot to the head when he was going to be arrested for alleged money laundering from Odebrecht bribes.

Bolsonaro’s former judge and former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. Photo DPA

According to the Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office, in the last seven years the Lava Jato of Paraná registered a total of 735 requests for international cooperation, data that “demonstrate the seriousness and effectiveness of the operation.”

Although the Lava Jato working group in Paraná now ceases to “exist”, some of its members will go on to act in the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) to give continuity to the work, as reported this Wednesday the Paraná Prosecutor’s Office.

“The legacy of the Lava Jato group is undeniable and laudable, considering the progress we have made in discussing issues so important and expensive for Brazilian society “, stated the coordinator of the Lava Jato nucleus at Gaeco, Alessandro José de Oliveira.

In the seven years in which the operation was in force, 1,450 search warrants were carried out, 211 coercive conduits, 132 orders for preventive detention and 163 for temporary arrest.

In total, more than R $ 4,300 million were returned to the public coffers (about $ 811 million) thanks to 209 collaboration agreements with some of those accused of participating in corrupt schemes.

Lava Jato, however, has not been without criticism. Some of the prosecutors of the operation have been questioned for their alleged lack of impartiality in the investigations.

Suspicions arose, above all, from some reports from the portal The Intercept Brasil, which published exchanges of messages between prosecutors from Lava Jato and the judge in charge of these investigations in the first instance, Sergio Moro.

These written conversations generated a huge stir and questioned the impartiality of the prosecutors, insinuating that, illegally, Moro coordinated actions in the process that led Lula to jail in one of the corruption cases.

In 2019, Moro became Minister of Justice in the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula’s political adversaryAlthough he resigned last year at odds with the president, whom he accused of politically interfering in the Federal Police.

Source: EFE and AFP

PB