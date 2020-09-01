Army did relief and rescue work in Dhamani, Pawni, Gond Pimpri villages Indian Army personnel rescued people stranded in the floods of the Kanhan River under Operation Kuhi. 80 army personnel carried out relief and rescue work in Dhamni, Pawni, Gond Pimpri villages of Kuhi region with the help of three boats.

After the flood situation created due to the ongoing rains for the last two days, the Indian Army evacuated a large number of people from some districts of Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and several places in Nagpur to safer places. Indian Army personnel carried out relief and rescue work in Dhamni, Pawni, Gond Pimpri villages of Kuhi region under Operation Kuhi. During this time, about 90 people stranded at the place were taken out by army personnel and taken to safe places. The army also provided relief material to them. Apart from this, medicines were also given to a large number of people after checking their health. This included medical teams from the Army’s Guard Regimental Center Kamathi, Engineering Task Force Pune and Kamathi Military Hospital.