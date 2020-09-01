Army did relief and rescue work in Dhamani, Pawni, Gond Pimpri villages
Indian Army personnel rescued people stranded in the floods of the Kanhan River under Operation Kuhi. 80 army personnel carried out relief and rescue work in Dhamni, Pawni, Gond Pimpri villages of Kuhi region with the help of three boats.
Indian Army personnel rescued people stranded in the floods of the Kanhan River under Operation Kuhi. Along with this, a campaign was sent to send them to safe places. Medical teams from Army’s Guard Regimental Center Kamathi, Engineering Task Force Pune and Kamathi Military Hospital were involved in this campaign.
The army also provided food and drink to the people.
The Indian Army also started relief and rescue operations in several villages of Brahmapuri Tehsil of Chandrapur district after Kuhi. A large number of people are also stranded here. During this time, the army also provided food and drink to the people.
Due to the ongoing rains for the last two days in Maharashtra, the flood situation arose. After this, a large number of people were evacuated to safe places from some districts of Vidarbha region and many places in Nagpur.
