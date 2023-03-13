Abd al-Wahhab al-Saadi, head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, announced the killing of 22 ISIS members in Anbar Province, including the so-called “Wali of Fallujah” called Barzan Hussein Ali.

He added in a press conference, Sunday, that “after monitoring the information obtained by the intelligence, the operation was planned, which took place in two stages. The first was an airdrop in an area close to the presence of terrorists, and the second was the secret movement of units.”

Chasing cells and American cooperation

The Iraqi political analyst, Yassin Aziz, talks to “Sky News Arabia” about the success of the Iraqi operations against ISIS in recent weeks:

• The positive development in the relations between the Iraqi government and the US administration constituted a motive for the Iraqi forces to continue fighting terrorism.

• The American sponsorship also led to a good rapprochement and understandings between the Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga forces (of the autonomous Kurdistan region in northeastern Iraq), especially in the matter of joint operations and the exchange of intelligence information.

• The counter-terrorism agency, with all its specializations, should stay away from political disputes.

• Supporting military operations with air cover, whether from the Iraqi Air Force or from the continuous support of the “International Coalition to Combat ISIS”.

• With the continuation of the security, intelligence and military cooperation between the Iraqi forces and the international coalition, the influential targets that prevent the organization from gathering its cells are selected and hit.

During Sunday’s press conference, Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadawi, deputy head of the Joint Operations Command, which organizes the security forces’ cooperation with the international coalition, stated that the total number of the organization’s elements does not exceed 400 to 500 fighters, in three to four provinces.

“The group has lost the ability to gain new elements,” the official added.*

Difficulties of the last operation

The last operation, according to the head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, was planned so that it took 6 hours to transfer sectors of the forces, “and the airdrop sectors were trained and at a high level.”

As for the area where the terrorists were located, it was “complex and difficult to reach, in addition to the fact that most of them were wearing explosive belts.”

When the clash began, terrorists blew themselves up, and 22 terrorists were killed, including well-known leaders, the most important of which was Barzan Hussein Ali, who held the position of governor of Fallujah as well as the governor of the south, and Rukan Hamid Allawi, in addition to other names, 14 of whom were known, according to Al-Saadi.

He also points out that the operation was “very secret, and only 5 leaders knew about it, and the Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Service participated in it.”

Targeting leaders

The Anbar operation, which resulted in the killing of the “Wali of Fallujah”, came about a month after the Iraqi army announced the success of two strikes carried out by the Air Force in Diyala Governorate, in the east, killing 7 terrorists, including what the organization calls the “Wali of Diyala” Sami Mohan, nicknamed Ibn Abdul Rahman.

According to a report by the UN Security Council, “ISIS” is still active in Iraq, despite efforts to combat terrorism, which succeeded in killing about 150 members during 2022.

The report added that the organization operated in Iraq within “rural mountainous areas, taking advantage of the porous Iraqi-Syrian borders.”

Its activities focused “in Iraq in a logistical theater in Anbar (west), Nineveh and Mosul (north), and a theater of operations that includes Kirkuk (north), Diyala (northeast), Salah al-Din (north) and northern Baghdad.”