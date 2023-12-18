At least one police officer and nine inmates died this Monday (18) in a massive military and police operation carried out at the Tacumbú prison, Paraguay's main prison, during which 38 members of the security forces were also injured, the commander said. of the National Police, Carlos Benítez.

“Unfortunately, we have to inform you that we have a victim within the police ranks”, said the police chief during a press conference, in which he confirmed that in the so-called 'Veneratio' operation there were also “victims on the other side”.

“To date, we have registered nine victims among people deprived of their liberty,” he added.

Benítez stressed that this is a “partial balance”, as the police “continue to invade” some areas of the prison, located in a popular neighborhood of Asunción, the country's capital.

In this context, he stated that 36 injuries were recorded within the police forces, of which “a dozen” had injuries caused by “firearms”.

Furthermore, the commander of the National Police indicated that there are “two members of the Military Forces who received superficial injuries to their lower limbs”, who are “out of danger”.

Regarding the operation, Benítez guaranteed that the State “assumed absolute control from the point of view of institutional security and the administrative part of the Tacumbú prison”.

Among other things, he explained that firearms, explosives, blunt weapons, cutting weapons and even pit bull dogs were found inside this detention center.

Likewise, he highlighted that around 700 prisoners were transferred to other detention centers.

A statement released by the Paraguayan presidency mentioned among the objectives of the “joint task” in Tacumbú the “full recovery of the State’s presence” in that penitentiary.

As of last Friday (15), 2,842 inmates were held in this prison, including 1,692 defendants and 1,150 convicts, according to data from the Paraguayan Ministry of Justice.

Operation “Veneratio” began minutes before 5 am (local time) with the mobilization of 1,100 military personnel and 1,218 police officers, supported by volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel, according to police authorities.