From aggravated theft to money laundering: “clean-up” operation in Rome Termini. The budget

During the Christmas holidays The weekly 'High Impact' operation of the State Police continues with extraordinary checks inside Termini Station. 12,299 people were identified, 9 were arrested and another 14 were reported in a state of freedom by the 500 patrols employed at the station. Furthermore, there were 17 high administrative fines, of which 3 under the Railway Police regulations.

The latest services have seen the joint use of the staff of the Rome Police Headquarters and other Police Forces in thearea outside the Rome Termini station within which the services were carried out by the Railway Police; the latter consist of tracking down dangerous and troublesome individualsin the identification of subjects of non-EU nationality, of subjects engaged in drug dealing activities, in the reclamation of the areas involved, in the administrative checks of public commercial establishments, led to the identification of 1,118 people, the issuing of a order of removal from the national territoryto the control of dozens of bags by the Railway Police, for a total of 41 patrols employed in the station.

On 17 December, the agents of the Judicial Police Team of the Polfer Department for Lazio, during the usual prevention and repression of crimes in the railway sector and surrounding area, arrested a foreign citizen for the crime of flagrante aggravated theft to the detriment of a couple of tourists. The operators of the Railway Police, while passing through the Mazzoniana Wing of the Rome Termini station, noticed the aforementioned man wandering around suspiciously among the travellers, approaching a couple of Japanese tourists and, having deftly grabbed one of their backpacks, they saw him flee . The subject was immediately blocked by officers and arrested. There stolen goods contained in the backpack was recovered and returned intact to the legitimate owners who formalized the regular report at the Rome Termini offices. The judge validated the arrest for the foreign citizen.

On 19 December, personnel from the Compartmental Judicial Police Team intervened in via Giolitti nr. 60, near the Laziali Railways, where one had been reported attempted robbery against a Chinese citizen by two men on a motorcycle who, after trying to snatch her trolley, sprayed her with stinging spray on her face without managing to take her bag and therefore making a hasty escape.

Following the investigations carried out by the agents of the Judicial Police Team, aimed at identifying the unknown robbers, the large sum of 595,900 euros of which the woman was not able to indicate its origin, nor to justify its legal possession. In consideration of the investigations carried out against her, the Chinese citizen was reported in a state of freedom for the crime of recycling and the money was seized, subsequently validated by the Judicial Authority.

As regards the balance of the activity of the Railway Police department for Lazio as part of the 'Safe Stations' operation carried out on 20 December aimed at combating illicit activities and preventing possible terrorist or subversive actions, at the control of travelers and related baggage, as well as at the depots present in the station, there are 2,652 identified people, 1 checked baggage depot, 401 inspected bags, 159 operators employed and 54 railway stations involved.

Furthermore, on the night of 20 December, a patrol from the Subsection of Railway Police of Rome Tiburtina arrested a Romanian citizen who was the recipient of a coercive precautionary detention measure in prison issued by the Court of Rome, as the perpetrator of the crimes of robbery and extortion. Prisons have opened for Romanian citizens in a facility in the capital. On the same day, a foreign citizen was stopped, reported by the dog of the Rome Police Headquarters Dog Unit. The man was in possession of a package containing a few grams of potentially narcotic substance which, subsequently examined via narcotest, gave a positive result. The subject, without regular identification documents, was accompanied to the Immigration Office where the measure of the expulsion decree.

On 22 December, staff from the Compartmental Judicial Police Team, together with staff from the PS Viminale Police Station, during the usual crime prevention and repression services in the railway sector and surrounding areas, arrested five foreign citizens for the crime of theft. aggravated by a bag. Specifically, the officers, while passing through Via Gioberti 25 near the KFC restaurant, noticed the presence of 4 people, three men and a woman, who, having entered the business, were wandering suspiciously among the customers sitting at the tables. .

The operators followed their movements from the external windows, noticing that two of the subjects had sat down at a table while the other two had positioned themselves not far away. One of the two subjects sitting at the table stretched out his hand towards the chair of an unaware customer sitting behind him, deftly removing the bag resting on the back of the chair.

Immediately afterwards the four criminals quickly left the restaurant, entering a car driven by the fifth accomplice. They were followed without ever being lost sight of and promptly blocked in via Farini, where the incident took place their search and that of their vehicle which gave a positive result, as the stolen Calvin Klein bag was found under the front seat on the passenger side, containing documents and credit cards. In the meantime, the victim of theft, an Italian citizen who, after having formalized the deed, regained possession of the stolen property. At the end of the formalities, the prosecutor on duty ordered the arrestees to be detained in the security rooms of the Rome Termini station department. Judge yourself directly.

On the evening of 22 December, staff from the Rome Termini Station Department arrested a foreign citizen for the crime of resisting PU. In particular, the officers went to platform no. 11 of the railway station, following a report of an attack on an FS Security employee, responsible for controlling the access gates of the station. After requesting the temporary blocking of traffic on tracks 12 and 13, as the subject was on the railway track, the operators could not secure the subject who was in a strong state of agitation. He was immobilized and taken to the Polfer offices, where he refused medical assistance. At the end of the formalities, the prosecutor on duty ordered the detention of the arrested person in the Rome Termini security rooms. Judged very directly.

