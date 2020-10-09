In the Hathras rape case, does the police not know the definition of law or is she pretending to be someone? In the investigation of ABP News, it was found that the policeman till the lower level knows what are the provisions in the new rape law, but it seems that in the top level of UP police it is being smudged.

The girl had clearly stated in her statement that she was raped. The girl had said, two people had raped, all the others had run away on seeing the mother. At the same time, Additional Director General of Law and Order Prashant Kumar, quoting the post-mortem report, claimed that the girl had not been raped.

A big question arises from this statement of the ADG, whether the ADG of the law and order of UP does not know the law itself? Or are they deliberately trying to cover the matter? Whereas even the smallest officer of the police department knows this thing about the provisions of the law.

Hathras Police PRO in Intelligence Camera of ABP News

The PRO of Hathras Police said, “What is there in Medico Legal, the semen of it is not there, etc .. It is on this basis that there is no injury to the private part.” I can tell personally, according to the amendment in 2013, which are the guide lines of the rape case. In it, putting a hand on the private part also falls in the category of 374.

So the definition of law is very clear. But the top level officers of the UP Police are presenting half-incomplete, while the lower level officers know the whole truth. What the ADG does not know is the PRO.

The law about which the PRO of the SSP of Hathras is also known, the ADG Law and Order of UP should not know about it. Is this possible? After all, why are the top police officers trying to become foolish in this case? Are they trying to hide anything?

