The police of Hathras acted very negligently in the matter of saving the victim girl. From the day of the incident, the police did not show any sensitivity in this matter, as it should have been shown with the victim. In the intelligence camera of ABP News, the police themselves have confessed that the victim was left alone after the incident. In the case which was a medico-legal case, instead of taking the victim himself, the police sent Hathras along with his family members to Aligarh for medical treatment.

The girl with whom the force was forced, the girl who tried to kill her, who was physically and mentally severely broken after the heinous incident. The police of Hathras had left the girl on her own after the incident … even when her life was in danger. This was revealed in the intelligence camera of ABP News.

When the under-cover reporter of ABP News reached Chandpa police station to find out who went with her on the day of the incident on September 14, when the girl was referred to Aligarh hospital. Our reporter raised this question with the woman policeman Neha posted in this police station. You will also be surprised to hear what you learned from him.

Reporter– What is his name, was someone from the police station? What’s that name?

Neha– No interest. At that time we did not go

ReporterOk, did you go to the hospital? Didn’t tell anything else that you came to know?

Neha– No

Reporter– Did any of the police in Aligarh go or not?

Neha– Did not go then

Reporter– No one went from Aligarh?

Neha– I was not dispatched

Reporter– Yes, they were not saying that they were dispatched. Who went with the patient?

Neha– Nobody went with

Reporter– Nobody has gone?

Neha– No

Reporter– No one went to Aligarh?

Neha– No

Reporter– Who brought her home alone?

Neha– We told those people, who was a slip referee, they also give it to the family, everyone from their family was together, so I am going to be my uncle. So i

Sir told the call and Sir told us to come.

Reporter– Sir, who is Sho Thanedar?

Neha – Inspector Sir was told.

Reporter– They called you back?

Neha– When we told him this thing, he said you come.

Reporter– Did any of the police in Aligarh go or not?

Neha– Did not go then

Reporter– No one went from Aligarh?

Neha– I was not dispatched

Reporter– Yes, they were not saying that they were dispatched. Who went with the patient?

Neha– Nobody went with

Reporter– Nobody has gone?

Neha– No

Reporter– No one went to Aligarh?

Neha– No

In the case in which the girl was forced to force, in which case the girl was tried to kill her. There was no policeman with Hathras about 35 to 40 km from Aligarh to the victim of that case.

CMS of Hathras District Hospital

The police of Hathras put all the guidelines made by the Supreme Court on hold after the Nirbhaya case. While the girl suffered a great physical and mental trauma that day. The condition of the girl was very critical. The CMS of Hathras District Hospital also confirmed this in the intelligence camera of ABP News.

Reporter– The girl who had come here on the 14th, happened to be here, and she wants to know a little bit that

What was the situation? What happened at that time?

Dr. IV Singh (CMS)– It was the duty of Dr. Saheb Dr. Ramesh Babu, he was on duty and whatever he saw about it, he can tell about it.

Reporter– You must have been informed..How long has the girl stayed.

CMS– I am saying that, about this, Dr. Saheb gave half an hour to give him first aid.

Stopped, Quarter hour is halted, it is all written in the paper .. Okay, given its seriousness

Seeing her condition worse, she was not talking in my knowledge.

Aaya, in front of the SIT, he has given statements that his condition was very bad therefore

He is referred after giving first aid and the medical checkup is the same

While going from Hathras to Aligarh, the police has done the biggest negligence, leaving the victim on her own. That too at a time when his life was in danger. But the police did not just do this negligence. He also committed to gathering evidence on the occasion.

read this also-

Hathras: Big revelation in sting operation – accused Sandeep and Ram Kumar were present on the occasion.