This lack of trust in Pakistan did not arise in India. Neighboring Mulk intrigues have a long history. One such conspiracy he hatched was in the 1950s. Pakistani rulers and generals thought that the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir would come under its pretext and revolt. So he made a plan. The motive was to trick the people of the valley and send them to the Mujahideen who could fight the Indian Army. When India lost in the war with China in 1962, Pakistan felt that this was the right time. He started making arrangements. But Pakistan did not know what would happen to this intelligence plan.Pakistan codenamed ‘Operation Gibraltar’ for this entire mission. The name was chosen so that parity could be created by the Muslim invasion of Spain. That invasion started from the port of Gibraltar in Spain. In August 1965, paratroopers and guerrilla jawans of the Pakistan Army disguised as local Kashmiris and entered the valley. The motive was to incite Kashmiri Muslims against India.

Pakistan felt that after instigating the Kashmiris, 40 thousand soldiers disguised as locals would take action against the Indian Army. The Indian army, which had lost the war with China, would not be able to respond to the sudden attack and since the Kashmiris would be leading this entire rebellion, it would not even be able to start the counter operation.

The then President of Pakistan Ayub Khan did not like this plan but the army moved forward. Pakistani soldiers were divided into 10 columns, each with different codenames, also in the name of Muslim rulers. Initially, he was successful and without facing the Indian Army, he occupied some important places. But then Pakistan’s plans started flying. There was no coordination among the Pakistani soldiers. The Kashmiris too started to open their pole instead of coming to Pakistan. The army had received the news.

When the Indian Army took up the front, Pakistan’s sitti-pitti went missing. It became difficult to get backup support. Fearing that a large force would be killed by the Indian Army, Pakistan opened a front in Punjab. Airbases of Kashmir and Punjab were attacked. In response, India targeted Pakistani Punjab. Pakistan was forced to send its troops from Kashmir to save Punjab. The result was that the Indo-Pak War of 1965 started.