Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/11/2024 – 9:15

Inspection from the Ministry of Agriculture carried out action against the illicit scheme of importation, adulteration, packaging, labeling and clandestine sale of fraudulent olive oil, in Operation called Gethsemane, from Wednesday (6) to Friday (8). The operation identified that the target companies imported olive oil on a regular basis, adulterated and multiplied the product with the illegal addition of soybean oil in a clandestine factory with precarious hygiene conditions, for subsequent distribution in retail establishments in Rio de Janeiro and other cities. other states, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

In the warehouse where the clandestine factory operated in Saquarema (RJ), 60,600 liters of extra virgin olive oil and 37,500 liters of soybean oil were found, which could be used in the production of 196 thousand bottles of fraudulent product for sale as olive oil, for through distributors and supermarkets throughout Brazil.

Several olive oil labels from different brands were also found in the inspected warehouse, as well as bottles, lids and industrial equipment used to carry out the fraud.

In São Paulo, in the warehouse contracted by the offenders, 33,612 units of 500 ml of suspected olive oil were seized; in Recife 8,853 500 ml bottles of the same product in a retail establishment and in its warehouse; and in Natal (RN) 102 bottles of these oils in a retail establishment.

In total, 104,363 liters of products were seized, as well as labels, bottles and caps, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately R$8.1 million to the offenders. In addition, two arrests were made in the act and those responsible could be held responsible for committing crimes against consumer relations and public health, as a result of falsification and adulteration of products intended for human consumption.

Samples were also collected and will be analyzed by the Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratory (LFDA) to assess the use of prohibited, unauthorized substances that are harmful to human health and fraudulent adulteration of products.

The action, which is part of the 58th Operation Ronda Agro of the Agricultural Defense Surveillance Program for International Borders (Vigifronteira), was carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and took place in the municipalities of Saquarema (RJ), São Paulo (SP), Recife (PE ) and Natal (RN), with the participation of the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Military Police of the State of São Paulo.