Operation “Gallant Knight 3” laid the foundation stone for the project to maintain the destroyed water lines in Khan Yunis city, funded by the UAE, in cooperation with Khan Yunis Municipality and the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, and implemented by a specialized company to deliver water to the governorate’s residents, who suffer from difficulty in accessing water due to the collapse of the infrastructure and the destruction of networks and wells in various areas.

Repair operations of damaged water networks began after signing a memorandum of understanding with Khan Yunis Municipality, to re-operate the main water wells, tanks and destroyed lines, to enable the municipality to provide humanitarian services to the residents and displaced families in the city, to alleviate their suffering in obtaining water, and to avoid health disasters.

Operation “Gallant Knight 3” seeks to provide water to all areas through humanitarian projects, especially the crowded areas that contain large numbers of displaced people, whose number has reached 900,000 people in the city of Khan Younis, where the funding for the municipality aims to repair the lines and pump water to them, in addition to the water distribution campaign and tanks that go to the various shelter centers, which have reached 70,000 beneficiaries and are still ongoing.

It is noteworthy that the city of Khan Yunis suffers from water scarcity, after 25 wells were completely destroyed and 12 wells were partially destroyed during the events in the city, and the percentage of damage to the main networks reached 70%, which constitutes an obstacle to providing water to thousands of Palestinian families in Khan Yunis, at a time when the possibility of the spread of epidemics and diseases is increasing.